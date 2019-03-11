AUGUSTA — Police say a 14-year-old boy suspected of solicitation to commit murder is under house arrest.
Ellsworth Police Capt. Troy Bires said the felony charge stems from threats of violence made among juveniles in a social media chat group.
Police had not released further details as of Monday, including the nature of the threats.
Bires said the Ellsworth boy is also charged with the misdemeanor crime of terrorizing. He’s on probation for an unrelated 2018 offense.
Bires says a judge dismissed a separate charge of conspiracy to commit murder against a 16-year-old boy from Brewer.
Superintendent Daniel Higgins said in a recent letter that there’s no threat of violence against Ellsworth schools.
