CLEARWATER, Fla. — Blake Snell is focused on pitching and not his minuscule salary increase.

The AL Cy Young Award winner threw a called third strike past Bryce Harper with a 96 mph fastball in the first inning of the Tampa Bay Rays’ 8-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

Snell’s contract was renewed Sunday for a salary while in the majors of $573,700, a raise of $15,500 and a figure $18,700 above the major league minimum, which rose $10,000 to $555,000.

The 26-year-old left-hander likely will be eligible for salary arbitration next winter. He declined to discuss his contract.

Snell struck out two over two perfect innings.

“Their lineup is nasty,” Snell said. “I really don’t key in on a guy. It’s a lefty, it’s righty, it’s what I focus on. I’ve got to attack the zone. They’re going to do what they do. I’m going to do what I do.”

Snell is slated to start Tampa Bay’s March 28 opener against Justin Verlander and the Astros.

MARINERS: Third baseman Kyle Seager needs surgery on his left hand and will be out at least through April.

Manager Scott Servais said Seager will have surgery Tuesday to repair the tendon of his middle finger. Seager had an MRI over the weekend that revealed the extent of the injury, which is just above the knuckle.

This will be Seager’s first time on the injured list. It’s unclear how long he will be out.

DODGERS: Ace Clayton Kershaw threw his first bullpen since Feb. 20, an all-fastball session of 20 pitches.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been slowed by left shoulder discomfort.

Los Angeles is not sure whether Kershaw will be available for its March 28 opener against Arizona. Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman said Kershaw showed command and “the feel for what he was doing with the ball was very Kershaw-esque.”

BREWERS: Bob Uecker is touched the Milwaukee Brewers still consider him one of the boys.

Last November, after the Brewers came within one game of going to the World Series, the players voted to give a full playoff share to their beloved radio play-by-play man. Uecker donated the $123,000 to charity.

DIAMONDBACKS: Outfielder Adam Jones and Arizona finalized a $3 million, one-year contract.

Jones is likely to start in center field between Steven Souza Jr. in right and David Peralta in left, pushing Ketel Marte into a utility infield and outfield role.

Jones can earn $2 million in bonuses for plate appearances: $250,000 for 250 and each additional 50 through 600. He would get a $250,000 assignment bonus the first time he is traded.

BRAVES: Bothered by a sore elbow, Mike Foltynewicz will not be ready to pitch for the Braves on opening day.

The All-Star right-hander has yet to make an appearance in a spring training game because of discomfort in his elbow that began about two weeks ago. While not believed to be a serious issue, Foltynewicz was forced to push back his throwing schedule.

PADRES: San Diego agreed to a minor league contract with left-handed reliever Sammy Solis.

Share

< Previous

Next >