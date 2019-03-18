Mid Coast Hospital

Liam Tru Alexander, born Feb. 22 to Amber Jean Timko and Patrick Roy Alexander III of Bath. Grandparents are Heather Duggan of Bath, Scott Timko of Pennsylvania, Patrick Alexander Jr. of Richmond and Crystal Wood of Lewiston.

Marlena Alice Alexander, born Feb. 26 to Steven Alexander and Danielle Alexander of Boothbay. Grandparents are Annette Anctil of Richmond, Phil Hamilton of Bowdoin, Cheri Alexander of Boothbay and Steve Alexander of Topsham.

Eli Joseph Dennis, born Feb. 26 to Nicolas Dennis and Tiffany Leonard of Woolwich. Grandparents are Laura Leonard and Sammy Leonard, both of Woolwich, and Maxine Merritt and AJ Merritt, both of Auburn. Great-grandparents are Brenda Leonard of Bath and Diane Martel Wilson of Raymond.

Nadine Magdalena Ishak, born Feb. 26 to Paul Ishak and Grace Ishak of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Starr Pinkham and Bud Pinkham, both of Wiscasset, and Mansour Ishak and Sherry Ishak.

Cora Jewell Delahanty, born Feb. 27 to Timothy Delahanty and Angela Devenney-Delahanty of Bath. Grandparents are Mary and Joseph Devenney of Jefferson and Paula and Robert Wickstrom of Kittery.

Hayden Lynn Elwell, born Feb. 28 to Blake Elwell and Naomi Cloukey of Bath. Grandparents are Jennifer Cloukey of Bowdoinham and Beau and Traycee Elwell of West Bath. Great-grandparents are Lydia Benoit of Bath and Patricia and John Brophy of Fairfax, Virginia.

Adeline Emersyn Brenner, born Feb. 28 to Ryan James Brenner and Ashley Kate James of Arrowsic. Grandparents are Jenny James of Arrowsic and Peter James of Dresden. Great-grandparents are Donna Berry of Newcastle and Sharon James of Dresden.

Harvey Leo O’Connor, born March 1 to Michael Edward and Elise Christine (Fitzgerald) O’Connor of Brunswick. Grandparents are John Fitzgerald of Brunswick and Patrick and Mary O’Connor of Rouses Point, New York

Liam Robert Alan Gilliam, born March 2 to Kiara Rose Allen and Drake Gene-Sheldon Gilliam of Phippsburg. Grandparents are Kris and Jacki Bruce of West Bath, Justin Allen and Bridget Bowling of Bath and Tracy and Don Gilliam of Phippsburg.

Amara Lee Russell, born March 2 to Joel Russell and Crystal Moody of Bowdoin. Grandparents are Tammy Moody and James Trepanier, both of Brunswick, and Edwin Russel and Laura Russell, both of Bowdoin.

Jack William Koerner, born March 4 to Abby Jo and Mark James Koerner of Topsham. Grandparents are Steve and Lisa Riser of Fostoria, Ohio, Mark Koerner of Crest Hill, Illinois, and Darla Sanchez of Kaufman, Texas. Great-grandparents are Dorothy Riser and Donna Schreiner of Fostoria, Ohio, and Sandy Graves of Omaha, Illinois.

Maxwell Tucker Joseph Monette, born March 8 to Ashley Elizabeth Mary and Samuel Joseph Monette of Woolwich.

