PITTSBURGH — Pekka Rinne stopped 42 shots to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

Rinne was 63 seconds from his fifth shutout of the season when Nick Bjugstad scored for Pittsburgh.

It was the second game in eight days between the teams who played in the 2017 Stanley Cup finals, won by Pittsburgh in six games.

Viktor Arvidsson’s 32nd goal of the season – a power-play goal – set a career high and also was the 100th of his NHL career. Craig Smith and P.K. Subban also scored for the Predators, who moved into a first-place tie in the Central Division. Nashville, which clinched its fifth straight playoff berth Monday, has won five of seven after losing four of its previous six.

Matt Murray made 23 saves for the Penguins, whose three-game winning streak ended. Pittsburgh, which had a chance to tie the New York Islanders for second placed in the Metropolitan Division, had won 10 of its previous 15 games and had earned at least a point in 14 of 16.

RED WINGS 4, DEVILS 0: Jonathan Bernier and Jimmy Howard combined for a shutout, Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists and Detroit beat visiting New Jersey for its fourth straight win.

Bernier made 21 saves in the first two periods before leaving with an upper-body injury. Howard stopped seven shots in the third period to complete the Red Wings’ sixth victory in their last seven games.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist, and Danny DeKeyser and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Detroit.

RANGERS 4, BLUES 2: Jimmy Vesey scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, helping New York win at home.

Ryan Strome, Pavel Buchnevich and Chris Kreider also scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves for the Rangers, who had lost two in a row.

Vladimir Tarasenko and David Perron scored for St. Louis.

