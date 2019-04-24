You might need a beer or two before watching the latest movie adaptation of “Pet Sematary,” the Stephen King horror classic. Why not make it a Maine beer that puts in a cameo appearance in the film?

A bottle of Allagash White, one of Allagash Brewing Co.’s most popular beers, has a tiny role in the movie. The company, which is based in Portland, shined a spotlight on its Belgian-inspired beer last week, posting on Twitter: “We hear Allagash White is in the new @petsematarymov. Too scared to watch. Please confirm.”

The brewery’s followers – those who had seen the movie – were happy to certify that Allagash White is, indeed, a guest star in the film, which is about a mysterious burial ground for pets discovered deep in the Maine woods.

Makes sense. Drink enough bottles of Allagash White, and it’s sure to make you howl.

With a name like that, the Bloody Marys should be bloody good

The head bartender at Izakaya Minato plans to open a cocktail lounge on Congress Street in Portland’s East End.

Isaac MacDougal has applied for a license to open Cocktail Mary at 229 Congress St., the former location of Ramen Suzukiya, a noodle shop that closed last fall after the owner died. In a letter accompanying his liquor license application, MacDougal noted that though some restaurants in the East End serve cocktails, that part of town does not yet have a cocktail bar.

MacDougal cited his experience working as a bartender or manager in Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City, and pointed out that his family ran the now-closed Vaughan Street Variety, a sandwich shop on Portland’s West End, since 1995.

MacDougal’s target opening date is June 1.

Eat with your eyes

Renowned photographer Robert Freson, who now lives in Harpswell, photographed many famous people in his career, but he is also known for his work in food photography and for writing best-sellers about fine French and Italian cuisine. Frontier, located in the Fort Andross Mill in Brunswick, has exhibited the 92-year-old’s work before. It has scheduled a new exhibition beginning May 8 that will focus on Freson’s photographs of food and the open-air markets of Europe.

Frontier, 14 Maine St., is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Mondays.

And the winner for Best Wine Shop Name is…

…Grippy Tannins, a soon-to-open wine shop where you can taste the wines in an on-premise lounge before you buy.

Lindsey B. Murray of Scarborough has applied for a dual liquor license for the business, which will be located at 16 Middle St. in Portland. The target opening date is May 1.

Your work on this project will, literally, bear fruit

You’re invited to help tend Portland’s Mt. Joy Orchard on May 11, the city’s first Public Orchard Day.

The orchard, located on the hillside between Washington Avenue and the East End Community School, is in its sixth season and contains more than 100 fruit trees and other plants maintained by community volunteers in conjunction with the city arborist. The designation as a “free-to-pick” public orchard means that anyone may harvest the fruits and herbs planted there, or take home divisions of the many edible and native plants.

The May 11 work party – in the vicinity of 181 Washington Avenue on Munjoy Hill – is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet for tea or coffee at 10:30, then at 11 a.m. a volunteer will give a brief introduction to the orchard and its history. At 11:15 a.m., volunteers will break into groups to plant new trees and perennials. The work party includes a 1 p.m. community potluck lunch – bring personal water containers and a plate, bowl and utensils, as well as a dish to share.

The promise of food co-ops

Worried about the influence of multinational grocery chains on our food system? Jon Steinman, author of the upcoming book “Grocery Store: The Promise of Food Co-ops in the Age of Grocery Giants,” will talk about the topic in Damariscotta on May 2.

The event begins with a book signing from 2 to 4 p.m. in the cafe at the Rising Tide Co-op, 323 Main St., followed by a book discussion and reception from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.at Skidompha Library. Steinman is the producer and host of the television and web series Deconstructing Dinner. A resident of Nelson, British Columbia, he has served as director and board president of Canada’s largest independent retail consumer food co-op.

Celebrating Maine chefs

HospitalityMaine has named Kerry Altiero, chef/owner of Cafe Miranda in Rockland, its Chef of the Year.

The award is one of several the group, formerly known as the Maine Restaurant Association and the Maine Innkeepers Association, present each year at an annual gala. This year, the gala will be held May 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland.

Danielle and Justin Walker, owners of Walkers Maine in Cape Neddick, have been selected for the Restaurateur of the Year award. Hospitality Maine called them a “culinary power couple.” The Walkers previously worked at Earth at Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, and before that at Arrows, a nationally renowned fine-dining restaurant in Ogunquit that closed in 2013.

Tickets to the HospitalityMaine Gala cost $85 each, or $645 for a table for eight. To order, go to hospitalitymaine.com. A reception begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30.

Mary Berry wants to know, how’s your sponge?

If you’re a fan of the Great British Bake-Off and/or Master Chef Junior, this notice is for you. The Food Network is looking for children ages 8 to 13 who love to bake and would like to audition for the “Kids Baking Championship” show.

The network is doing a nationwide search for the cast of the show’s next season. The first step, parents, is to fill out an application for your child here: bakingchampionshipcasting.castingcrane.com. Kids, we know you want it bad, but don’t even think about cheating – the network says it will only accept applications from parents.

And if you happen to be cast, call me!

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: