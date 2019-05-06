WINDHAM

Church will sponsor e-waste recycling event

Windham Hill United Church of Christ will sponsor an Electronic Waste Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Windham Mall entrance at Veterans Memorial Drive, off Route 302, next to Friendly’s.

All monetary donations generated will be used to cover the cost of organizing the event and to fund support of local missions for the community.

Televisions of all sizes, computers and monitors, hard drives, laptops, printers cordless phones, cell phones, VCR, DVD audio equipment, stereos and speakers all are accepted. Please do not bring household appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, microwaves, vacuum cleaners.

For more details, call Doug at 310-0866 or the church office at 892-4217.

WELLS

Library will host programs for children, teenagers

Wells Public Library will host a number of children and teen programs this week at 1434 Post Road.

Mother Goose Storytime will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Children, ages 24 months and younger and their caregivers, are invited to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs and fingerplays.

Toddler Storytime sessions will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Children, ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers, are invited to gather for stories, songs, and dance, all followed by a craft.

Teen Craft, this month, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to explore the theme “Altered Books.” Attendees will use the artwork from old children’s books to cover a canvas with their own imaginative scene. All supplies will be provided.

For more details, call Allison Herman at 646-8181, ext. 202, or email [email protected]

ALFRED/WELLS

‘Bird Atlas’ workshops set for Saturday, Sunday

York County Audubon is partnering with the Wells Reserve and the Three Rivers Land Trust to present two “Bird Atlas” workshops Saturday and Sunday. Those workshops will be held conjunction with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife recently launched “Maine Bird Atlas,” a five-year statewide project to document Maine birds.

The training, presented by Maine Audubon’s Staff Naturalist Doug Hitchcox, will focus on how to document birds during their upcoming breeding season. It will provide an overview of the project, an explanation of the various ways to participate, and a hands-on look at how to use eBird (the database for collecting Maine Bird Atlas sightings). Attendees will spend time indoors reviewing materials and procedures, then finish with a short walk outside to practice “atlasing.”

A Maine native, Hitchcox is one of Maine’s eBird reviewers, the owner and moderator of the ‘Maine-birds’ listserv, a York County Audubon board member and a voting member of the Maine Bird Records Committee.

The first session will be held Saturday at the Wells Reserve and session two will be held Sunday at the 3RLT offices in Alfred; both meetings will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To register, go to maineaudubon.org/events, select the preferred date to attend and follow the instructions provided.

HIRAM

Talk will focus on growing exotic fruits in Maine

Hiram Historical Society will host a talk by Jesse Stevens at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Great Ossipee Museum, 20 Historical Ridge, Hiram village, off Main Street.

Following a brief business meeting at 1 p.m. Stevens, who is the owner of Sy’s Trees, a nursery and orchard in Sweden, will talk about how to grow exotic fruits in Maine.

The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Donations are welcome.

For more details, call 625-4762.

PORTLAND

Renaissance Voices to perform concert Saturday night

The Renaissance Voices a cappella chorus will perform the concert “New, Old, and Unexpected” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s Cathedral, at 143 State St.

Harold Stover will direct the 24 singers in a program of early English madrigals and works by Paul Hindemith, Richard Rodger, and contemporary composer Matthew Emery. Members of the choir round out the evening with selected readings in celebration of spring.

General admission is $20 at the door, $15 for seniors and $10 for students with ID. Advance tickets are $15 and are available through Friday, online at www.renaissancevoices.net, or at Starbird Music and Longfellow Books in Portland and at The Book Review in Falmouth (cash or check only at retail outlets).

The audience is invited to a reception following the concert.

For more information, visit the website or call 729-4958.

An encore performance is planned for June 1 at the Fifth Maine Museum on Peaks Island, a 20-minute ferry ride from Portland. For details about the Peaks concert, call 766-2514.

SACO

Spring Craft Fair to benefit local families in need

Saco Hampton Cares, an employee-based community outreach committee, will host a Spring Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hampton Inn Meeting Rooms, at 48 Industrial Park Road.

The event will feature 19 local artisans and business owners, a 50/50 raffle, Silent Auction, music and food concessions. All proceeds from table rentals, concessions, and ticket sales will go directly benefit local families in need.

For more details, call 282-7222, email [email protected] or go to Facebook.com/SacoHamptonCares.

ELIOT

Alabama historian will speak about civil rights movement

Educator and historian Guy Trammell Jr. of Tuskegee, Alabama, returns to the Marshwood School District for a weeklong residency this week, offering students an intimate understanding of the civil rights movement. Each day, he will visit one of the five schools to give presentations, read to students and participate in age-appropriate discussions with them.

This will be Trammell’s second trip to the Marshwood school system as part of an ongoing relationship between South Berwick and Tuskegee. He visited with elementary students in South Berwick last year. The weeklong residency is being funded by a grant from the Marshwood Education Foundation.

Parents and community members will be invited to meet Trammell, hear about his visits with students at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Marshwood High School.

Trammell’s visit is the latest outcome of Common Ground: the Tuskegee-South Berwick Sister City Project, which was formed in late 2017 when South Berwick residents, looking for ways to address the nation’s race-related challenges, approached officials in Tuskegee. Both municipal councils unanimously supported the relationship.

The mission of the project “is to afford the opportunity for the citizens of two communities, one predominately black and the other predominately white, to talk with each other, listen to each other and share with each other with the goal of broadening understanding between people.”

In December 2017, a delegation of nine people from South Berwick, including educators, spent three days visiting Tuskegee schools, restaurants, churches and landmarks. In May 2018, nine Tuskegee residents, including Trammell and Mayor Lawrence “Tony” Haygood, visited South Berwick.

Trammell, a graduate of Antioch College in Ohio, grew up mainly in Tuskegee, where he saw firsthand the violence that resulted from the civil rights movement.

Trammel also co-writes a column with Amy Miller of South Berwick, called “Color Us Connected,” which runs every other week in both Foster’s Daily Democrat and The Tuskegee News.

Share

< Previous

Next >