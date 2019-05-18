GORHAM – Down to their final three outs to keep the season alive, the University of Southern Maine Huskies baseball team rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth inning to pull out a 3-2 win against Oswego State on Saturday in an NCAA Division III regional elimination game at Ed Flaherty Field.

Andrew Hillier started the rally with a lead-off single, his third hit of the game and advanced to third on a wild pitch and a groundout. Hillier was set to tag up and score the tying run on Jake Dexter’s fly to right, then scored easily when the ball glanced off Mike Dellicari’s glove and got behind him, allowing Dexter to race all the way to third.

Dexter scored the winning run on a wild pitch, beating the throw to the plate in part because Oswego catcher Lukas Olsson couldn’t gather up the ball cleanly.

USM (35-8) will play another elimination game tonight at approximately 7 p.m., against the loser of this afternoon’s New England College vs. MIT game. Oswego, which had advanced to the previous two D-III World Series, finished its season at 29-13.

Dexter was the winning pitcher, going the final four innings. He came on in the sixth inning with the bases loaded after Oswego had scored two runs. With Hillier’s help, Dexter got out of the inning without further damage, getting two grounders to third, the second turned into a 5-2-3 double play.

The game ended on a double play as well, with Huskies shortstop Andrew Olszak fielding a chopper up the middle with his foot on second base and then completing the play with a strong throw to first, sending the USM team rushing out of its dugout in celebration.

