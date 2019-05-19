Costs are for adult non-residents; discounts for adult residents vary. Admission is $1 for children ages 5-11, free for children under 5 and Maine residents 65 and over. Parks are generally open from 9 a.m. to sunset daily. For more information, go to maine.gov.
SOUTHERN MAINE
Bradbury Mountain State Park
WHERE: 528 Hallowell Road, Pownal
PHONE: (207) 688-4712
COST: $6
AMENITIES: Hiking trails, campsites, playground, picnic area, showers
Crescent Beach State Park
WHERE: 66 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth
PHONE: (207) 799-5871
COST: $8
AMENITIES: Sandy beach, swimming and water sports, picnic tables and grills, snack bar, bathhouse, playground
Ferry Beach State Park
WHERE: 95 Bayview Road, Saco
PHONE: (207) 283-0067
COST: $7
AMENITIES: Sandy beach, swimming, nature trails, picnic area
Mackworth Island
WHERE: Andrews Avenue access road off Route 1, Falmouth
PHONE: (207) 688-4712
COST: $4
AMENITIES: 1.25-mile trail around 100-acre island, fairy village, small beaches
Sebago Lake State Park
WHERE: 11 Park Access Road, Casco
PHONE: (207) 693-6613
COST: $8
AMENITIES: Sandy beaches, swimming, woodland hiking, camping
Scarborough Beach
WHERE: 414 Black Point Road, Scarborough
PHONE: (207) 883-2416
COST: $8
AMENITIES: Sandy beach, swimming, limited parking
Two Lights State Park
WHERE: 7 Tower Drive, Cape Elizabeth
PHONE: (207) 799-5871
COST: $7
AMENITIES: Rocky coast, twin ligthhouses (not open to public), picnic tables
Vaughan Woods Memorial State Park
WHERE: 28 Oldfields Road, South Berwick
PHONE: (207) 384-5160
COST: $4
AMENITIES: 165-acre forest along Salmon Falls River with hiking trails, picnic facilities
Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park
WHERE: 426 Wolfe’s Neck Road, Freeport
PHONE: (207) 865-4465
COST: $6
AMENITIES: Trail walking, including along the coast, shelter and picnic area
WESTERN MAINE
Androscoggin Riverlands
WHERE: Center Bridge Road off Route 4, Turner
PHONE: (207) 988-4104
COST: Free
AMENITIES: 12 miles of multi-use trails and more for hiking or biking, canoeing, kayaking, ATVs
Bald Mountain Public Land
WHERE: Access from Bald Mountain Road, Oquossoc
PHONE: (207) 778-8231
COST: Free
AMENITIES: One-mile summit trail with panoramic views, boating and fishing, more than 200 species of wildlife
Bigelow Preserve Public Land
WHERE: Access off Route 27, Carrabassett
PHONE: (207) 778-8231
COST: Free
AMENITIES: Hiking trails (including portion of Appalachian Trail), fishing, swimming, camping
Grafton Notch State Park/Mahoosuc Public Lands
WHERE: 1941 Bear River Road, Newry; access to Mahoosuc from Sunday River Road, Bethel
PHONE: (207) 778-8231
COST: $3 for Grafton Notch
AMENITIES: Backcountry hiking (includes A.T.), camping, waterfalls, gorge, picnic area
Mount Blue State Park
WHERE: 299 Center Hill Road, Weld
PHONE: (207) 585-2347
COST: $7
AMENITIES: Hiking, biking, swimming, picknicking, camping
Range Pond State Park
WHERE: Off Empire Road, Poland
PHONE: (207) 998-4104
COST: $8
AMENITIES: Surfaced promenade, sandy beach, water sports, hiking
Rangeley Lake State Park
WHERE: South Shore Drive, Rangeley
PHONE: (207) 864-3858
COST: $6
AMENITIES: Swimming, hiking, lakeside camping with picnic area, playground and boat launch
Swans Falls Campground
WHERE: 198 Swans Falls Road, Fryeburg
PHONE: (207) 935-3395
COST: $15 per person to camp
AMENITIES: Tent sites along Saco River, canoeing, kayaking, hikingPick
Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.
-
Opinion
Commentary: One racist slogan fuels violent extremism of many kinds
-
Out & About
Out Late: The Front Porch is fun from the first step
-
Out & About
Learn Maine lingo
-
Out & About
Kids Korner: A guide to family-friendly activities in southern Maine
-
Out & About
Search for the stars on this map of famous Mainers