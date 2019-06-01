It is crystal clear that in speaking publicly about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, Robert Mueller had partisan intent.

Prosecutors never render any judgment of guilt or innocence. They either recommend indicting a defendant or not. It is up to a judge or jury to render a guilty or innocent verdict. In the case of obstruction of justice, Mueller did neither.

Mueller handled the collusion accusation appropriately by stating that they found “insufficient evidence” to bring charges. He was bound by law to do the same for the obstruction charge.

Geoffrey Emanuel

Falmouth

