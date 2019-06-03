KENNEBUNK

Museum offers free admission to military, families

The Brick Store Museum joins museums nationwide in participating in the 10th summer of Blue Star Museums, a program that provides free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families this summer.

Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums nationwide. Melania Trump and Karen Pence are honorary co-chairs of Blue Star Museums 2019.

Visitors to the museum during the summer months will discover “The Art of Cute,” curated by Illustration Institute, and changing exhibitions on Kennebunk’s history, as well as monthly contemporary art exhibits.

In the fall, the museum looks forward to collaborating with the American Legion Webber-Lefebvre Post 74 to celebrate 100 years of the organization.

The library is located at 117 Main St. For more details, go to www.brickstoremuseum.org.

WELLS

Three chorus members take pert in all-state concert

Three members of the Wells High School chorus were selected to participate in the 2019 All-State Music Festival and Choral Concert, held recently at the University of Maine in Orono.

According to WHS Band Director Larry Downing, Zoe Angelakis participated in treble chorus, while Tim Martell and Sam Norbert participated in mixed chorus.

All attending students practiced together for two days before performing together May 18 at the Collins Center for the Arts on the UMO campus.

HINCKLEY

Museum offering day camps for youths this summer

The L. C. Bates Museum at Good Will-Hinckley will offer several youth day camps this summer, based on various themes and lead by experienced museum educators, who will oversee children as they explore the environment, local history or astronomy through hands-on activities and outdoor adventures.

Scheduled weeklong camps include: Naturalists Arts Camp, June 24-28; Hands-on History Camp, July 1-3; Maine Birds and Animals Camp, July 8-12; Camp Rock, July 15-19; Earth and Sky Astronomy Adventures Camp, July 22-26; Naturalists Camp, July 29-Aug. 2; Wetlands and Forest Discovery Camp, Aug. 5-9; and Junior Curators Camp, Aug. 12-16.

For more details or to sign up, call the L.C.Bates Museum at 238-4250 or email [email protected]

SOUTH PORTLAND

Community college waiving application fee in June

Southern Maine Community College is waiving its application fee during the entire month of June for people applying for the fall semester.

The waiver is part of SMCC’s commitment to keep costs down and make college as affordable as possible. The college encourages people to apply early so they can get the best selection of classes before they fill up.

Prospective students can apply by mail, online or in person at SMCC’s South Portland Campus or Midcoast Campus in Brunswick between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more informatio, go to www.smccme.edu/apply. Fall classes begin Aug. 26.

For more details, call 741-5575 or go to www.smccME.edu.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: