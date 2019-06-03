Please join the Maine Dairy Promotion Board and Maine dairy farmers at the inaugural Cowtrail Classic 5K at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester on Saturday, June 29. The event will feature a 5K run/walk, local farmers, baby calves, educational demonstrations, local and state dairy businesses and organizations and dairy products. Proceeds will be donated to the Milk2MyPlate program.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/NewGloucester/CowtrailClassic5k.

It is our intent to create awareness about the Maine dairy industry, promote a healthy active lifestyle, and educate consumers and the general public about dairy. Being able to connect with our community about the dairy industry, while highlighting the health benefits of dairy consumption for building strong bones and post-workout recovery, is the perfect opportunity to bring together families, friends, and farmers.

If you have any questions or wish to participate in this sponsorship opportunity, contact us directly at any time. For more information about the event, or to register and/or donate, visit http://drinkmainemilk.org/cowtrail-classic-5k/ or find us on Facebook.

Ashley Martin

Gorham

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: