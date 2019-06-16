SCARBOROUGH

Hannaford gives $25,000 to Maine Farmland Trust

Hannaford announced a $25,000 donation to Maine Farmland Trust as part of its commitment to sustainability and community.

The donation was a part of an in-store promotion for Earth Month in which Hannaford donated $2 to the American Farmland Trust and Maine Farmland Trust whenever customers purchased four or more participating Earth Month products.

The trust will use the funding to help protect more Maine farmland and support farmers growing their businesses.

Since its founding in 1999, Maine Farmland Trust has permanently protected nearly 300 farms and has helped to keep over 60,000 acres of farmland in farming by supporting over 900 farm families with critical services.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Library announces change in hours for summer

Carrabassett Valley Public Library announced a change in its hours of operation during the summer months at 3209 Carrabassett Drive, No.3.

The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1.

For more details, call 237-3535.

BRUNSWICK

Independence Association opening fitness center

Independence Association clients and employees will now have a fitness center at the organization’s new Brunswick location, thanks to funds raised in this year’s Androscoggin Bank Run for Independence, together with a grant from the town’s Alfred M. Senter Fund.

The fitness center will be located in Independence Association’s 3 Industrial Parkway building and will open July 1.

The facility will include treadmills, ellipticals, a stationary bicycle and several machines for body strength exercises. It was designed by Chris Brewer of Workout Fitness, South Portland, in coordination with Independence Association Health and Wellness Coordinator Jimmy Franklin.

Independence Association serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities – a population whose average lifespan has increased by more than three decades over the last 50 years.

To support ongoing health and wellness initiatives at Independence Association, call Carlene at 504-5822 or donate online at independenceassociation.org/donate.

PORTLAND

MEMIC awards $20,000 to kids of injured workers

Three children of workers who suffered serious workplace injuries were awarded a total of $20,000 in need-based scholarships from the MEMIC Group.

Dylan Collin of Trenton, Benjamin Ruest of Madawaska and Henry Laurita of Hope each received a 2019 MEMIC Harvey Picker Horizon Scholarship during MEMIC’s recent annual meeting of policyholders. With the 2019 awards, workers’ compensation specialist MEMIC has granted scholarships totaling $190,000 to 36 young scholars.

“While MEMIC’s mission is to protect lives and prevent workplace injuries in the first place, the resilience of these students is truly impressive and we hope these scholarships will lead to a brighter future for them and their families,” said MEMIC President and CEO Michael Bourque. “They have each overcome challenges and shown compassion and determination in the ways they give back.”

Collin is in his fourth year at the University of Rochester, studying mathematics with a minor in economics.

Ruest will be a freshman at the University of Maine at Fort Kent, studying criminal justice, with a minor in homeland security.

Henry Laurita was a Horizon Scholarship recipient in 2015 and will be a senior at the University of Maine, studying zoology with minors in neuroscience and psychology.

Waynflete appoints officers to board of trustees

Maria Garcia Canning has joined Waynflete’s board of trustees.

The school also announced the following board officer appointments for 2019-20: Christopher Smith, president; Tim Soley, vice president; Betsy Langer, secretary; Catherine Cloudman, treasurer; Kate Jeton, member-at-large; and Nicole DuFauchard member-at-large. Alexander Spaulding has been appointed trustee emeritus.

To learn more, go to waynflete.org.

SOUTH PORTLAND/CAPE ELIZABETH

Rotatry Club donates over $1,000 to library

The Rotary Club of South Portland-Cape Elizabeth has donated more than $1,000 to the South Portland Public Library for special shelving for language studies.

The club has been participating in youth literacy initiatives since 2007, with donations enabling local libraries to provide additional materials to enhance youth literacy that the libraries would otherwise not be able to purchase through normal funding.

Rotary Club President Fran Bagdasarian said, “For 13 years, we have made these donations to help increase interest in reading and education among our local students. It is part of our Rotary Club’s service to our communities’ youth and our commitment to literacy initiatives.”

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: