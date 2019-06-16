FARMINGTON – A fire at Edgewood Rehabilitation & Living Center displaced more than 40 residents and staff Sunday afternoon, according to the Farmington Fire Department.

Farmington Fire Chief Terry Bell said the fire, which was likely caused by a malfunctioning ceiling fan in one of the living center’s bathrooms, was called in around noon.

Bell said that more than 40 residents were evacuated from the building, which is located at 228 Fairbanks Road, and taken to Mt. Blue High School.

The Franklin County Regional Communications Center wrote on its Facebook page that staff from Edgewood, Northstar Ambulance, RSU 9, and several area fire departments had set up at Mt. Blue to provide care for the displaced residents.

The fire was knocked down around 1 p.m., according to Bell.

“The sprinkler system did its job and put most of the fire out,” Bell said. “Unfortunately, there was a good amount of damage to the building, from the fire and the water used to put it out.”

Bell said that he is unsure when the residents will be able to move back into the building, and that “at least one wing won’t be ready for quite awhile.”

“The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Department of Health and Human Services are here and they’ll be able to figure out better when the building is usable again,” Bell said.

According to the Edgewood Living Center Facebook page, “staff are currently working with other facilities to assess relocation options.”

The roads near the center were being closed and emergency officials at about 1:45 p.m. were asking motorists to seek other routes to avoid congestion as they evacuate.

