LIVERMORE

Center will host Civil War weekend



The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center at 290 Norlands Road will host its seventh annual Civil War Living History Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

The Rally for Norlands will offer a wide variety of Civil War period demonstrations, exhibits and activities for all ages. The event is co-organized by the 3rd Maine Company A and 15th Alabama Company G to benefit the 445-acre museum and working farm that was the ancestral home of the influential Washburn family.

Union and Confederate military and civilian re-enactors from across New England will be camped on the grounds. Guests will be able to take horse-drawn wagon rides, see blacksmithing demonstrations, tour the 1867 Washburn home, play old-fashioned games, attend lessons in the one-room schoolhouse and participate in an old-fashioned spelling bee. Guests will also get to try on period clothing in the dress-up tent. There will be a period wedding, followed by a pig roast and gala country dance Saturday evening, On Sunday morning, there will be a historic church service in the 1828 meetinghouse.

The event opens at 9 a.m. each day. Admission is $13 for adults and $7 for children; members pay $10 and $5. Seating is limited for the pig roast; tickets are $23 for adults and $15 for children and must be reserved by Monday.

For more information, a schedule or to reserve pig roast seating, visit norlands.org/june-22-23-rally-for-norlands.html. Pig roast tickets may also be purchased by calling 897-4366.

PORTLAND

Catholic diocese offering Bible school camps

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland will offer Vacation Bible School day camps at parishes around the state this summer, giving young people a fun way to learn about their faith.

Themes this year include “Roar: Life Is Wild – God Is Good,” “Who Is My Neighbor? Learning to Love Jesus” and “Parachute With the Angels.”

The first round of camps will be held June 24-28 at St. Michael School in Augusta, St. Benedict Church in Benedicta, St. Joseph Church in Brewer, Sanctuary Caswell in Caswell, St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Dover-Foxcroft, St. Anne Church in Gorham, St. Mary of Lourdes Church in Lincoln, Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco and St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Scarborough.

For times, a complete summer schedule or to register, visit portlanddiocese.org/olff/vacation-bible-schools.

WATERVILLE

Jewish life conference to celebrate culture

The Center for Small Town Jewish Life will hold its sixth annual Maine Conference for Jewish Life on Friday through Sunday at Thomas College and in the downtown area on Sunday, celebrating Jewish learning, music, food, culture and community.

For the full schedule of workshops and learning sessions and to register, go to colby.edu/jewishlife/conference or call 859-4271.

SCARBOROUGH

Amateur radio field day to operate from campground

The Wireless Society of Southern Maine will hold a National Amateur Radio Field Day on Saturday and Sunday at Wassamki Springs Campground, 56 Saco St., with the public invited to attend and observe from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

This will be the ninth consecutive year that the WSSM will operate from the campground. Last year, the WSSM team placed first in Maine, and in the top 20 in the nation.

For more details, call Tim Watson at 831-8132 or email [email protected].

Mystery writer to speak, sign books at library

New York Times bestselling mystery author James Hayman will give a talk at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road.

Copies of Hayman’s books will be available for purchase and signing.

For more details, go to scarboroughlibrary.org.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Reception to celebrate work of local artists

A wine and cheese reception will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library, 3209 Carrabassett Drive, to celebrate the work of local artists who are showing their art through August.

Exhibiting artists include Doug Archer, Morgain Bailey, Betsy Bass, Jessica Beer, Peggy Bishop, Karen Campbell, Bailey DeBiase, Joe Gambino, Joanne Noyes, Susy Sanders, Lucia Swallow, Patty Thomas, Barbara Stewart, Waylon Wolfe, Jill Snyder-Wallace, Barry White and Margaret Yocum.

The event is free and open to the public.

WISCASSET

Church hosting Bible school for children this week

The Bible Baptist Church will host a Daily Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at 143 Beechnut Hill Road.

The theme is “Climbing Higher” and the sessions are open to children in kindergarten through grade 6. Younger children may attend, accompanied by an adult. There will be music, Bible stories, puppet skits, games and refreshments. The Manka Family, who are musicians and puppeteers, will head the events.

For more details, call the church at 882-6941.

BRUNSWICK

Community barbecue set for Saturday on Town Mall

The Brunswick Downtown Association will sponsor a community barbecue to kick off summer, while honoring first responders and welcoming new residents, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the Town Mall.

This family event will offer a variety of activities, including live music by Los Galactacos, games for children and adults, tractor train rides, face painting, a bounce house and a puppy and pet interaction area. The Brunswick Fire Department will provide two trucks for kids to explore.

Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

For more details, visit www.brunswickdowntown.org or call 729-4439.

OTISFIELD

Historian will give talk on Abenaki activity

The Otisfield Historical Society will feature the talk “Lost Indian Tribes of Western Maine” by historian Peter Stowell at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Old Town House, 53 Bell Hill Road.

Stowell, of West Gardner, will discuss the presence of Abenaki activity within the town, based on anthropologists’ discoveries at a permanent Native American settlement at the site of the present Walmart in Oxford.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

WELLS

DIFW leader will lead talk on iconic species

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife commissioner Judy Camuso will head a York County Audubon talk at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mather Auditorium at Laudholm Farms, 342 Laudholm Farm Road.

Camuso’s career began at Maine Audubon and she is the DIFW’s first female regional biologist, later its director and and now commissioner.

Camuso will share updates on endangered species as well as our iconic species, such as loons, moose and Arctic char.

This program is free and open to the public. Come early for social time and refreshments.

This program will be preceded by a brief annual meeting starting at 6:45 p.m.

Library plans week of activities for youths



Wells Public Library has planned a full week of youth activities at 1434 Post Road.

Mother Goose Storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, offering children ages 24 months and younger and their caregivers an opportunity to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs and fingerplays.

Crafty Kids meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday for youths of all ages to participate in drop-in art projects, to include painting, printing, coloring or collaging. All materials will be supplied.

Books at the Beach meets at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, inviting children to engage in stories, songs, interactive games, and dancing at the gazebo in Harbor Park on Wednesday mornings, weather permitting.

Bryson Lang will perform a show featuring flying sombreros, spinning rings, upside-down juggling, glow-in-the-dark objects, and tons of surprises at 3 p.m. Thursday for all ages.

And, at 3 p.m. Friday Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club invites youth to come and build master creations with Legos and cubes provided by the library.

Also, the Kids and Teen Summer Reading Program runs Monday through Aug. 16 for children ages 3 and older. Interested participants may drop by the library to receive a bag with prizes and instructions on how to participate after registering. Every child registered will be entered into a daily raffle to win prizes from local vendors.

For more details, contact Allison Herman at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

FALMOUTH

Summer workshops will teach pickling, preserving

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer Preserving the Harvest workshops throughout the summer in Cumberland County and nearby counties. The sessions are designed to instruct attendees how to pickle vegetables, preserve strawberries and to make their own cheese board condiments and tomato salsa.

Workshops are led by trained UMaine extension educators and volunteers, using USDA-recommended food preservation methods.

Registration costs vary depending on location and include a sample to take home. Fresh produce, canning jars and other canning equipment will be provided. Register at www.extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-preservation/hands-on-workshops. Workshops are always being added and updated.

For more information, contact Kate McCarty at [email protected] or call 781-6099 or 800-781-6099 (toll-free in Maine).

