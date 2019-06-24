Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Gregory, a native of Sebago, recently participated in the Baltic Operations, or BALTOPS, exercise with 18 other nations as the assistant quality assurance officer, engineering repair division leading petty officer and one of the ship’s fire marshals.

BALTOPS 2019 included sea, air and land assets. The multinational exercise provides a unique training opportunity that fosters cooperative relationships critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world’s interconnected oceans. According to Navy officials, it is designed to improve training value for participants, enhance flexibility and interoperability and demonstrate resolve among allied and partner forces in defending the Baltic Sea region.

Gregory is a hull maintenance technician aboard the USS Gravely, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer based in Norfolk, Virginia.

Gregory credits his success in the Navy to lessons he learned growing up in Sebago.

“Growing up in the area I grew up, you have to be very hands-on and be able to fix things on your own, with minimal tools and resources,” he said. “It’s a lesson that has had a huge impact on my career and has helped me advance much more quickly.”

BALTOPS 2019 was led by the U.S. 2nd fleet, as directed by Naval Forces Europe and founded on NATO and partner principles intended to strengthen the nation’s relationships and improve overall coordination and interoperability between allies and partners during both peace and times of conflict.

The exercise began in Kiel, Germany, with a presail conference, followed by at-sea training throughout the Baltic Sea. Following the exercise, most participating ships returned to Germany to participate in the Kielerwochen Festival.

Air Force Airman Cristian R. Mendoza graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas after completing an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science through the Community College of the Air Force.

A 2016 graduate of Scarborough High School, Mendoza is the son of Michelle and Richard Bradbury and the brother of Victor and Andrea Mendoza, all of Scarborough. He is the grandson of Leonor Castaneda of Wichita, Kansas.

Air Force Airman Travis P. Farr also graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

A 2017 graduate of Westbrook High School, Farr is the son of Jennifer Farr and Robert Farr Jr., brother of Hannah Farr and grandson of Sharon and Robert Farr Sr., all of Westbrook.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: