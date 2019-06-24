SOUTH PORTLAND

Hospice will offer training for volunteers

Northern Light Home Care & Hospice will offer training this fall for those who wish to become hospice volunteers in Cumberland and York counties.

Compassionate, reliable people who have a sincere desire to help hospice patients are being sought to provide a comforting presence, hold a hand, lend an ear or run errands.

Health care experience is not required, and necessary training will be provided from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 19 and 26 and Oct. 3 and 17, and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Northern Light facility, Suite 1, at 50 Foden Road in South Portland.

For more details, call Beth Simmons at 400-8852.

BIDDEFORD

Six local people inducted into hall of fame

Six local people recently were honored as the newest inductees of the Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center’s Hall of Fame.

The 2019 inductees are: Norman Beaupre and Bernard Osher, along with the late Dr. Andre Fortier, the late Joseph A. Plamondon, the late Monsignor Arthur Decary and the late Father Zénon Decary.

The group was represented in the LaKermesse parade Friday via a specially designated vehicle provided by Grace Point Church, followed by the ceremony and a reception at the BCHC tent at the LaKermesse fairgrounds on West Street.

Banners honoring the recipients will be placed on the light poles in downtown Biddeford and plaques will be added to the display of past recipients on display in the City Council chambers at Biddeford City Hall.

For more information, contact Diane Cyr at [email protected] or 283-3993.

ROCKPORT

Maine Osteopathic Association honors physicians

The Maine Osteopathic Association recently honored the contributions of osteopathic physicians during its annual oceanside convention held at the Samoset Resort.

More than 200 osteopathic physicians attended the three-day continuing medical education event that included a special awards luncheon, where several doctors were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the medical field.

Gregory Stevens, D.O., of Cumberland was awarded the MOA Young Physician of the Year Award for his talent as a teacher and practitioner of osteopathic manipulative medicine.

Gene Royer, D.O., of Sacopee Valley Health Center in Porter was honored as the Louis Hanson DO Osteopathic Physician of the Year, one of the highest honors the association bestows upon a member.

Laura Kelley, D.O., of Portland was honored as the recipient of the 2019 Roswell P. Bates, DO Public Service Award for her work and dedication to the health and well-being of Maine’s children and their families.

Lisa Gouldsbrough, D.O., received the Osteopathic Champion Award for 2019 that honors individuals who make outstanding and significant contributions to the osteopathic profession in Maine.

Bryan Beck, D.O., received the 2019 Osteopathic Champion Award.

And the MOA’s highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award, was presented to Arthur VanDerburgh, D.O., for his lifelong commitment and contributions to the osteopathic profession.

Osteopathic physicians recognized for their years of service to the people of Maine included H.M. Chase, D.O., of Scarborough and Chester Suske, D.O., of China, who each have been practicing osteopathic medicine in Maine for 50 years.

The MOA also elected new leadership for its board of directors: David Scaccia, D.O., M.P.H., president; Brian Kaufman, president-elect; Jodie Hermann, DO, treasurer; and Josephine Conte, Kathleen Thibault, K Emily Redding and Isabella Askari, all board members.

For more details, go to mainedo.org.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Funeral directors pay tribute to Bush family

The Maine Funeral Directors Association recently gathered to pay tribute to the late President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush for their significant contributions to the state of Maine and the Kennebunkport community.

Maine funeral directors, guests and community members gathered June 11 to celebrate the first couple and witness the unveiling of a granite memorial stone installed at The First Families Kennebunkport Museum at White Columns. The 1853 Greek Revival home features exhibits covering two centuries of Kennebunkport history, including a room exclusively reserved to share the Bush family history.

Richard Bibber of Bibber Memorial Chapel and MFDA past-president, and Kirsten Camp, Kennebunkport Historical Society executive director, shared about the Bush family legacy and lore. Julie Ann Johnson of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home and MFDA president, then unveiled the memorial designed by Collette Monuments and MFDA members.

The commemorative stone features a pale gray, granite bench, engraved with the Bush name and the presidential seal honoring the nation’s 41st president. The bench is backdropped by a polished, black granite stone, engraved with a tribute to the Bushes and a colored image of the first couple at Walker’s Point with their beloved dog Millie.

The Rev. Peter Cheney of St. Ann’s Chapel at Kennebunkport, where the Bushes attended worship services, blessed the bench and shared fond memories of the couple. George Pulkkinen played the bagpipes during the ceremony and participants sang “God Bless America.”

Attendees were invited to stay and tour the museum’s “The Bush Family: A Legacy of Giving” exhibit.

WESTBROOK

Spring Harbor technician named caregiver of year

Karen Rumo, a psychiatric technician at Spring Harbor Hospital, a division of Maine Behavioral Healthcare, was named the 2019 Maine Hospital Association Caregiver of the Year recently at MHA’s annual summer forum at the Samoset Resort in Rockport.

Rumo, of Windham, was nominated by her peers and leaders at Spring Harbor Hospital, where she has spent more than three decades caring for children and adults struggling with mental illness. Her tenure dates back to Jackson Brook Institute, where she was instrumental in creating one of the first children’s units.

This is the first time a member of Spring Harbor Hospital has won the award.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Collins recognized for work on Senate Aging Committee

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins received the 2019 Trailblazers in Aging Champion Award on Thursday from the National Council on Aging for her leadership as the chairman of the Senate Aging Committee and her work in areas such as Medicaid, Alzheimer’s disease, falls prevention and diabetes.

The awards ceremony was attended by a number of Maine advocates, including leadership from Healthy Living for ME, Southern Maine Agency on Aging, MaineHealth, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, Legal Services for the Elderly, and SeniorsPlus. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., the ranking member of the Aging Committee, also received the 2019 Trailblazers in Aging Champion Award.

“I am grateful for this recognition and delighted to congratulate my outstanding Aging Committee partner, Sen. Casey,” Collins said. “The Aging Committee explores numerous issues affecting older Americans and works to find solutions. Many of our hearings align perfectly with the council’s goal to improve the health and economic security of older Americans.”

PORTLAND

Preble Street gala honors Maine programs

The 44th annual Preble Street Celebration, held Tuesday, honored the work of 13 programs operating throughout Maine to meet immediate needs and create programs and public policies that solve the problems of homelessness, hunger and poverty.

In addition to honoring the 222 staff and conducting the business of the board of directors, the celebration recognized individuals, thousands of volunteers and scores of community partners who work hand-in-hand with various Preble Street programs to help Mainers move forward.

The Community Partner Award was presented to Hospice of Southern Maine in honor of its work to provide choice, power, dignity and respect to tenants in Preble Street Housing First programs in their end-of-life care.

Janice R. Bosse was honored with the Joseph D. Kreisler Community Impact Award. And Tyler Technologies was honored with the Leon Gorman Volunteer of the Year Award, presented by his daughter Jennifer Wilson.

WELLS

School district honors longtime staff members

The Wells-Ogunquit Community School District recently gathered to honor five longtime staff members for their contributions to the district during a Celebration of Service to Education luncheon.

Superintendent Jim Daly, Wells Elementary School principal April Noble, Wells Junior High School principal Roland “AJ” Dufort and Wells High School principal Eileen Sheehy gathered to recognize retiring educators Dr. Charlene Kohn for 31 years of service at WES and art teacher Vanessa White-Capelluti for 32 years of service at WHS. Donald Abbott, Mary Angelini, and Timothy Roche also were recognized for 20 years of service to the district.

