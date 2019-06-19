Greater Portland

Call for Artists

Coffee By Design Rebel Blend Fund Grant available for art projects, applications at coffeebydesign.com/community or CBD coffeehouses; deadline Aug. 31.

Exhibits

“Collect,” Maine College of Art summer sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 27-29, 522 Congress St., established and emerging artists.

“Faces of the Camino,” Donald Verger Photography, Glickman Library, University of Southern Maine, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Oct. 15.

Zoo Cain Paintings, Mayo Street Arts, Portland, local artist known for kaleidoscope abstracts and use of old license plates, to Aug. 15.

Film

Sunday 6/23

“Cuba’s Forgotten Jewels: A Haven in Havana,” film and artist talk with Linda J. Hirsch, 1 p.m., Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., in conjunction with Hirsch’s photos of the Cuban Jewish community.

Tuesday 6/25

Retro Summer Series, 6:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Rd., film commemorates 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots with facilitated talk. Free and open to all. For other events see scarboroughlibrary.org.

“Persepoplis,” 1 p.m., Monday Matinee at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Adult animated film based on novel of the same name.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects, and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Galleries





“Overhomer: Paintings from Around the Bay,” Brita Holmquist, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, to June 22.

“Everyday Maine,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, photos chronicle Mainers statewide in various activities and walks of life, to June 25. “Works in Watercolor,” Randy Eckard, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, to June 29. “Trees and Dancers,” by Wendy Newbold Patterson, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, 118 E. Elm St., to June 29. Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, the Wabanaki, which encompasses the Abenaki, Maliseet, Micmac, Passamaquoddy, and Penobscot, to February 2020.

“Immersion,” Creative Portland, 84 Free St., 20 artists interpret the theme, to Oct. 25.

Museums

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., “Letters to Sun: Land of Water,” by printmaker Edwige Charlot; “Innovative Techniques,” four bodies of work by Roland Salazar Rose; and photos by Stu Nedelman, to July 5. “In the Vanguard: Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, 1950-1969,” Portland Museum of Art, explores how an experimental school in rural Maine transformed art, craft, and design in the 20th century, to Sept. 8. “Ladies and Gentlemen,” Skyline Farm Carriage Museum, 95 The Lane, N. Yarmouth, 1-4 p.m. Sundays through June 30. Shows how horsedrawn vehicles were designed and built to match sizes, classes and genders. Free admission. Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, with trains on the hour, admission $6-$10, mainenarrowgauge.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday & and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday; free admission Friday nights 4-8 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily, 109 Danforth St., $5-$16, victoriamansion.org/your-visit.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew, 9 p.m., every Monday all summer, Portland House of Music, Temple Street, funk/soul, $5/door.

Friday 6/21

Make Music Portland,day-long summer solstice celebration, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. in Monument Square, Congress Square Park, McIntyre Park, Lincoln Park, Tommy’s Park and Post Office Plaza. See makemusicportland.org for more.

Saturday 6/22

“Women Songwriters In-The-Round”: Lynn Deeves, Trina Hamlin and Colleen Sexton, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Center for the Arts, 67 Congress St., $15, www.lynndeeves.com.

Thursday 6/27

Songwriters in the Round, featuring Jud Caswell, Lisa Redfern & Ted DeMille, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15/$18.

Saturday 6/29

“Cafe Barcelona,” an evening of music from Spain and Brazil, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Rd., S. Portland, by donation.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, free concerts, most all-ages, baysidebowl.com.

Blue, 650A Congress Street, Portland, live music Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Irish Music Sessions: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Theater/Dance

Anatolian Puppetry with Karagoz Theater – The Magic Tree, 7 p.m., June 21 & 22, Mayo Street Arts, Portland.

“Denial Is a Wonderful Thing,” Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., June 19, 21 & 22, times vary, $11; bit.ly/2ETuf7d.

“Half-Baked Boomer,” improv by Francine Wolf, June 13, 15, 19, 21, 22, various Portfringe locations in Portland, $12, http://portfringe.com.

“Lady’s Labyrinth,” 7:30 p.m. July 19, 20 & 21, St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland burlesque based on the fantasy film “Labyrinth,” $20, www.stlawrencearts.org.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Fridays-Sundays through June 23, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., S. Portland, $19/$23, 799-1421, lyricmusictheater.org.

Wednesday 6/19

“Unspoken Truth,” 6-8 p.m., Maine Inside Out at Portland’s Congress Square Park, featuring original art created with the Maine Center for Electronic Music.

Saturday 6/22

The Sellam Circus School, noon-3 p.m., Saturday Spectacular at Thompson’s Point, Portland, free performances and mini-workshops in circus arts. Ongoing, see thompsonspointmaine.com.

Sunday 6/23

Maine’s Funniest Comedian Competition, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, Temple Street, $8/$12.

Midcoast

Exhibits

“Every Story Has a Picture,” Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick; on view to June 29.

“Second Nature,” by Ed McCartan, Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. Paintings and mixed media inspired by the American chestnut tree, to July 31.

“Bringing Back the Giants of the Forest,” Rising Tide, 323 Main St., Damariscotta, through June 29.

“Random Moments,” noon-6 p.m. June 21 & 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 22, Orr’s Island Schoolhouse, 1579 Harpswell Islands Rd., Harpswell. Photographer will donate 30% of sales to Harpswell Aging At Home.

Film

Summer Film Festival, Patten Free Library, 10 Summer St., Bath. Free movies at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday nights all summer; for a complete schedule see www.patten.lib.me.us.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure, and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

Works by Leslie Woods, Centre St Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, to June 28.

“Catching the Moment,” Points of View Art Gallery, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, paintings, pastels, prints, collages, photographs and ceramics, to June 30.

“Delight in Disorder: New Paintings by Anne Hebebrand,” Frank Brockman Gallery, 68 Maine St., Brunswick, to June 29.

“Eastern Reaches,” Asian brush paintings by Waldoboro artist Jean Kigel, The UU Gallery, One Middle Street, Brunswick, to June 26.

Ellen Golden and Duane Paluska, ICON Contemporary Art 2019, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, through July 6.

“Spring Arrivals,” Wiscasset Bay Gallery, 67 Main St., to July 5.

Friday 6/21

The Harlow presents Tom Ferrero: “The Places in Between,” opening reception 5-7 p.m., 100 Water Street, Hallowell, on view to July 27.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell. Thursday through Saturday, 11 to 5, or watch for the open flag, 833-6081, www.widgeoncove.com.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“Suspense: Key Moments in Midcentury Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., explores the vision of iconic artists of the ’50s and ’60s, to Aug. 18.

Ongoing

Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily to Oct. 14, rail trips on the hour 11 a.m.-4 p.m., railwayvillage.org.

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/. Free.

Music

Bowdoin International Music Festival, June 22-Aug. 3, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, details and tickets at bowdoinfestival.org.

Music on the Mall Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m. Wednesdays June 26-Aug. 28, Brunswick Town Mall, Green and Maine streets.

Harpswell Bandstand by the Sea, free summer concert series, Mitchell Field, Route 123. June 27: Coastal Winds. In case of rain, see harpswell.maine.gov to see if event moved to Harpswell Coastal Academy.

Friday 6/21

Jud Caswell, Side Door Coffee House, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. Open mic sign up 6:45; starts at 7. Feature performers 8:30 p.m.

“Women Songwriters In-The-Round,” Lynn Deeves, Trina Hamlin and Colleen Sexton, 8 p.m., Frontier Café and Theater, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, tickets at www.lynndeeves.com.

Novel Jazz, 7 p.m., Skidompha Library, 184 Main St., Damariscotta, $7-$15.

Saturday 6/22

Noel Paul Stookey, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Washington Street, Bath. Formerly of Peter, Paul and Mary, $15-$40.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions: 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance

“A Day At the Museum,” 7:30 p.m. June 28 & 29; 2 p.m. June 30, Resurgence Dance Company ballet, Chocolate Church Arts Center, Washington Street, Bath, $8-$16, in conjunction with art exhibit.

“A Day at the Museum” mixed media show will be hung through July 12 at Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath and include a full-length ballet.

The exhibit “Trees and Dancers” by Wendy Newbold Patterson will be hung at Stonewall Gallery at Yarmouth History Center until June 29.

