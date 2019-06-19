Chebeague Island

Tues.  6/25  5:30 p.m.  Cemetery Committee  PH

Wed.  6/26  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  CIH

Durham 

Tues.  6/25  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  TO

Thur.  6/27  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Falmouth

Tues.  6/25  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  TH

Pownal

Mon.  6/24  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  MH

North Yarmouth

Thur.  6/20  6:30 p.m.  Dog Park Committee  CR 

Thur.  6/20  7 p.m.  Special Town Council Meeting  LC 

Thur.  6/20  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  LC 

Tues.  6/25  7 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee  CR 

Wed.  6/26  5 p.m.  Planning Board  155 Pleasant St.

Wed.  6/26  7 p.m. Planning Board  LC

Thur.  6/27  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  LC

