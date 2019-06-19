Chebeague Island
Tues. 6/25 5:30 p.m. Cemetery Committee PH
Wed. 6/26 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen CIH
Durham
Tues. 6/25 6:30 p.m. Select Board TO
Thur. 6/27 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Falmouth
Tues. 6/25 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals TH
Pownal
Mon. 6/24 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen MH
North Yarmouth
Thur. 6/20 6:30 p.m. Dog Park Committee CR
Thur. 6/20 7 p.m. Special Town Council Meeting LC
Thur. 6/20 7 p.m. Operations Committee LC
Tues. 6/25 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee CR
Wed. 6/26 5 p.m. Planning Board 155 Pleasant St.
Wed. 6/26 7 p.m. Planning Board LC
Thur. 6/27 7 p.m. Operations Committee LC
