U.S. Sen. Susan Collins was honored Tuesday with the 2019 Excellence in Public Service Award from the Ohio State University’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs.

The award has been given each year for 30 years in a Washington, D.C. ceremony to recognize individuals who have a “distinguished history of public service that led to more effective public administration,” according to a release from Collins’ office.

Past recipients of this prestigious award include Vice President Joe Biden in 2018 and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis in 2017.

“The word ‘hero’ is somewhat overused these days. In the case of John Glenn, however, it is fitting,” Collins said in accepting the award. “Any one page from his remarkable biography would be more than enough to inspire us — John Glenn inspired us to look to the stars, to dream big dreams, to imagine the great things we could accomplish as one nation united by purpose, determination, and courage. ”

