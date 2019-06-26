Snappy rescue

Fort Hill Road resident Margie Petrone returned home late Friday afternoon to see a strange car parked in her driveway and several people milling around in the road.

She learned Good Samaritans were protecting a large snapping turtle attempting to cross the highway. Petrone said the turtle snapped at one bystander, who tried to pick it up.

One of the Samaritans called the police and Petrone said the Gorham officer arrived quickly and was polite.

Deputy Police Chief Christopher Sanborn identified the officer Scott Nystrom, the animal control officer.

The rescue was a snap. The officer placed the turtle in Petrone’s recycling basket to transport it back to the wild near Little River.

Petrone guessed the turtle was more than a foot in width.

Nystrom escorted an elderly neighbor, who responded to help the turtle, back across the highway to her home.

Don Roy Trio in concert

Gorham’s own Don Roy Trio will present a free summer concert from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the gazebo adjacent to Baxter Memorial Library on South Street.

Parking is available along South Street (Route 114) or in the Gorham Municipal Center lot off Ball Park Road.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 20 that the U.S. public debt was $22,026,074,359,429.66.

