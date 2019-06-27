SOUTHERN MAINE—The Southwestern Maine Activities Association has compiled and released its crop of spring awards for 2019, and quite a few local athletes earned themselves laurels.

Baseball

First Team – Jake Humphrey, Bonny Eagle, infield; Ryan Sargent, Windham, first base; Bryce Afthim, Windham, pitcher

Second Team – Jack Bean, Bonny Eagle, pitcher; Kyle Champagne, Westbrook, utility

Honorable Mention – Aaron Goschke, Gorham; Khyler Hart, Bonny Eagle; Liam Cooledge, Westbrook; Brady Afthim, Windham

All-Defensive Team – Cam Phinney, Bonny Eagle, first base; Jake Humphrey, Bonny Eagle, second base

All-Academic – Brandon Cummings, Gorham; Ethan Hamilton, Bonny Eagle; Tyler Thornton, Windham

Boys Lacrosse

Coach of the Year – Pete Small, Windham

First Team – Tyler Woolston, Windham, attack; Tommy Lekousi, Windham, midfield

Second Team – Dylan Cobbett, Bonny Eagle, midfield; Brandon Caron, Bonny Eagle, defense

Honorable Mention – Ben Elliott, Windham, goalie; Giuseppe Brown, Gorham, goalie; Josh Cavallaro, Westbrook, midfield; Alex Dyer, Bonny Eagle, midfield

Girls Lacrosse

First Team – Morgan Colangelo, Windham, defense; Riley Beem, Windham, midfield; Belle Skvorak, Windham, attack; Emma Yale, Windham, attack

Second Team – Sarah Walker, Gorham, defense; Carson Battaglia, Gorham, midfield; Hailey Morrill, Gorham, attack; Alexius Theberge, Bonny Eagle, attack; Alanna Joyce, Windham, midfield

Honorable Mention – Paige Hume, Gorham, goalie; Hallie Shiers, Gorham, midfield; Michaela Russell, Westbrook, attack

All-Rookie Team – Mary DeWitt, Gorham; Morgan Pednault, Westbrook; Monique Alexander, Bonny Eagle; Kaitlyn Gedicks, Windham

All-Academic Team – Hailey Morrill, Sarah Walker and Hallie Shiers, Gorham; Michaela Russell, Rylee Troiano and Alexis Witham, Westbrook; Allie Carpine, Lindsay Frazier, Emma Walker and Keelin Sweeney, Bonny Eagle

Boys Outdoor Track & Field

First Team – Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook, 800; Connor Abbotoni, Anthony Sawyer, Mason Rosborough and Ethan Wert, Windham, 4×400

Second Team – Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook, 400

Third Team – Dante Lingley, Westbrook, 200; Ryan Gendron, Gorham, high jump

Girls Outdoor Track & Field

First Team – Stef Meacham, Gorham, 1600 racewalk; Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, high jump; Delaney Hesler, Emma Abbott, Ami Beaumier and Kayla Raymond, Bonny Eagle, 4×800

Second Team – Christine Toy, Bonny Eagle, 1600; Caroline Bishop, Gorham, 1600 racewalk; Katelyn Smith, Windham, triple jump

Third Team – Kayla Raymond, Bonny Eagle, 800; Christine Toy, Bonny Eagle, 3200; Lydia Valentine, Gorham, 1600 racewalk; Emma Green, Gorham, high jump; Alyvia Caruso, Gorham, long jump

Softball

Offensive Player of the Year – Chloe Wilcox, Windham

First Team – Chloe Wilcox, Windham, catcher; Erin Elder, Windham, outfield

Second Team – Emma Burnham, Bonny Eagle, utility; Whitney Wilson, Windham, pitcher; Anjelica Johns, Westbrook, shortstop; Mikayla Van Zandt, Westbrook, outfield

Honorable Mention – Makayla Greene and Mackenzie Emery, Bonny Eagle; Kiana Tracey and Morgan Roast, Gorham; Callie Fielding and Ellen Files, Windham; Desiree Hodgkins and Allie Petry, Westbrook

All-Academic – Sam Averill, Mackenzie Emery, Sydney Gillingham, Cassidy Grass and Emma Steinbuchel, Bonny Eagle; Lydia McCrillis and Aaliyah Biamby, Gorham; Kiana Fuller, Kimmie Goddard, Emily Greely, Desiree Hodgkins and Justice Michaud, Westbrook

Boys Tennis

First Team – Gabe McPhail and Andrew Wing, Windham, doubles

Second Team – Stephen Sepulveda, Windham, singles

All-Academic – Brandon Hogan and Ian Jarvis, Bonny Eagle; Sam Pocock, Gorham; Omar Abduljaleel, Jack Shibles and Nathan Tshibemba, Westbrook; Gabe Ransom and Stephen Sepulveda, Windham

Girls Tennis

First Team – Jocelyn Bolt, Gorham, singles

Second Team – Abby Emerson, Gorham, singles

All-Academic – Lindsey Baldwin, Bonny Eagle; Gabriella Gagne, Isabelle Kolb and Grace Terry, Gorham; Phoebe Adame, Zoe Popovic, Alexandria Thayer and Emma Lombardo, Westbrook; Rachel Frost and Cordelia Inman, Windham

