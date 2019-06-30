If your Maine summer needs a little glamour along with the beach sand, whoopie pies and other unique in-state delights, there’s always a day trip to Hollywood. Well, not Hollywood so much as the locations Hollywood movie and TV producers thought were picturesque enough to be immortalized on screen.

Whether looking for something spooky and decrepit enough to match up with Maine horror legend Stephen King’s imagination, or bucolic enough to act as backdrop for a couple of A-list stars’ big romantic moment, Maine’s got scenery for all occasions.

From the vast and foreboding natural splendor to quaint seaside inns to all the historic gravitas your stately period piece could beg for, no place but Maine looks like Maine on the big screen, as much Newfoundland and South Carolina might try.

Scroll over this map to see some of the most notable filming locations in Maine, and where you can find them this summer.

