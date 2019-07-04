Friendship exhibit returns

Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St.,will host an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, for the return of the Bridges of Friendship Photography exhibit.

The exhibit features work by Dennis Marrotte and other members of the Portland Camera Club and photographers from Westbrook’s sister city, Archangel, Russia. The display can be viewed at the library through Wednesday, July 31.

For more information, call the library at 854-0630.

City band in park concert

The Westbrook City Band will entertain from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, in a free concert at Riverbank Park on Main Street. John Knox is the conductor.

During concerts in the summer series in the park, American Legion Post 62 sells refreshments, including hamburgers, hot dogs, and beverages.

Share

« Previous

filed under: