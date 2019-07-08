Gorham Savings Bank said it plans to close a small branch in Kennebunk later this year, citing geography and administrative challenges as the primary reasons.
The Kennebunk location opened at 30 Main St. in May 2015 as a loan office and later added retail banking services as a result of customer demand, the bank said in a statement.
However, the bank determined recently that the branch is too far outside Gorham Savings’ primary geographic area to operate, administer and staff satisfactorily, it said.
The office will close Nov. 1 and its two employees will be reassigned to other locations, the bank said. Customers with questions about the closure can call Gorham Savings at 839-4796.
-
New England
Camping suspended along New Hampshire forest road because of bears
-
New England
New Hampshire police help wandering peacock find his way home
-
The Forecaster
Regional transportation group launches online survey
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: July 11-18
-
Business
Gorham Savings to close Kennebunk location