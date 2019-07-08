Gorham Savings Bank said it plans to close a small branch in Kennebunk later this year, citing geography and administrative challenges as the primary reasons.

The Kennebunk location opened at 30 Main St. in May 2015 as a loan office and later added retail banking services as a result of customer demand, the bank said in a statement.

However, the bank determined recently that the branch is too far outside Gorham Savings’ primary geographic area to operate, administer and staff satisfactorily, it said.

The office will close Nov. 1 and its two employees will be reassigned to other locations, the bank said. Customers with questions about the closure can call Gorham Savings at 839-4796.

