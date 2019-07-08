Cumberland

Tues.  7/16  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Durham

Thur. 7/11  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TO

Falmouth

Thur.  7/11  6 p.m.  Long Range Planning Advisory Committee  TH

Freeport

Thur.  7/11  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission  FCC
Mon.  7/15  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  TH
Mon. 7/15  7 p.m.  Freeport Sewer District  43 South Freeport Rd.
Tues.  7/16  6:30 p.m. Town Council  TH
Wed.  7/17  6 p.m.  Project Review Board  TH
Thur.  7/18  7:30 a.m.  Active Living Committee  TH

North Yarmouth

Tues.  7/16 7 p.m.  Select Board  TO
Thur. 7/18  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development & Sustainability  TO

Pownal

Mon.  7/15  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee  MH
Wed.  7/17  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MH

Yarmouth

Thur.  7/11  7 p.m.  School Committee  LC

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Forecaster Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles