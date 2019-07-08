Cumberland
Tues. 7/16 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Durham
Thur. 7/11 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TO
Falmouth
Thur. 7/11 6 p.m. Long Range Planning Advisory Committee TH
Freeport
Thur. 7/11 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission FCC
Mon. 7/15 5:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board TH
Mon. 7/15 7 p.m. Freeport Sewer District 43 South Freeport Rd.
Tues. 7/16 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Wed. 7/17 6 p.m. Project Review Board TH
Thur. 7/18 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee TH
North Yarmouth
Tues. 7/16 7 p.m. Select Board TO
Thur. 7/18 6:30 p.m. Economic Development & Sustainability TO
Pownal
Mon. 7/15 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee MH
Wed. 7/17 7 p.m. Planning Board MH
Yarmouth
Thur. 7/11 7 p.m. School Committee LC
