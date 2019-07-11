Annual seniors picnic

The Lakes Region Senior Center, 40 Acorn St. in Little Falls, will hold its catered picnic at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 15.

It will have “all the picnic foods you love,” said Blanche Alexander, president. The menu includes hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken, coleslaw, potato salad and a special dessert.

Alexander said local entertainer Ron Bergeron will sing and play.

Cost for members is $5; and the public, $8.

Officer now Marine reservist

Gorham Police Officer Michael Hinkley recently graduated from U.S Marine Corps boot camp and is a reservist.

The department posted congratulations on Facebook and said it was proud of him. Five people from the Gorham Department attended the ceremonies.

Free gazebo concert

The Joan Kennedy Duo Collateral will be in concert from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at the gazebo on the lawn next to Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St. The concert is part of a summer concert series sponsored by the Gorham Recreation Department.

Parking is available on street or in the Gorham Municipal Center lot off Ball Park Road.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on July 3 that the U.S. public debt was $22,022,999,766,188.67.

