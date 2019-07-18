Courage House scholarship

Program Manager Al Garcia at Courage House has announced it is sponsoring a college scholarship for a Gorham graduating senior.

Starting with the 2019-2020 school year, the Courage House College Scholarship will be awarded to a Gorham High School graduate who plans on studying and entering the addiction/counseling field, Garcia said in a Facebook posting. “We look forward to helping a student who wants to help others.”

Courage House, 24 School St., provides a sober residence program for former male prisoners.

Free gazebo concert

The Jim Gallant Band will be in concert from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the gazebo next to Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St. The concert is part of a summer concert series sponsored by Gorham Recreation Department.

Parking is available on street or at the Gorham Municipal Center lot off Ball Park Road. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the concert.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on July 11 that the U.S. public debt was $22,023,097,720,080.98.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: