July 20, 1994
If you take a walk through Phinney Park in Gorham and notice the new garden of perennial flowers surrounding the old rusty flagpole, you can thank 14 students from Room 57 at the Village School and their teachers. As part of the Gorham School Department’s ATLAS summer program, the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade boys and girls decided to do something to make the community better. They chose to beautify Phinney Park. They planned, researched, raised money and received donations from area garden shops.
The land where Gorham developer Susan Duchaine intents to build five apartment buildings is essential to the construction of a suggested Route 25 bypass, according to Bernard Rines, a member of Gorham’s Transportation Committee. The proposed development is located south off Weeks Road on South Street, behind the Rock Hill apartments. Plans call for five four-unit apartment buildings that Duchaine would like to see used for elderly housing. A proposed bypass, or as Rines calles it, “relief route,” would connect to South Street at the direct spot of the proposed development, he said.
Daniel Marston, son of Robert and Pamela Marston, East Bridge Street, Westbrook, graduated magna cum laude from Wheaton College, Norton, Massachusetts, May 21. He majored in European history. He was honored at a graduation party May 22 at the home of his parents. He is a 1989 graduate of Westbrook High School.
Hilary (Pat) Hamilton, longtime Gorham resident, has returned after 20 years on St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands, where she taught elementary reading and was in guidance. She is living temporarily where she did 20 years ago, on Water Street. Her daughter, Karen Brown, and grandchildren Chris and Michael, live in the apartment upstairs.
July 21, 2004
The Stroudwater River runs about 12 miles from its headwaters in Buxton and Gorham to the Fore River in Casco Bay. The scenery is hidden to most. But there are hikers along its banks in Portland, where there’s a walking path, and now, enthusiasts hope to extend walking trails along the river through Spring Harbor Hospital property that would provide the last link to entry into Westbrook. Nan Cummings, director of Portland Trails, said her group is working with the hospital to extend a trail into Westbrook. Robert Frazier, president of Gorham Trails, said there is walk-in access at a pole line of South Street. He said a walking path along the river from there to Portland is a common goal envisioned by the two trail groups.
Risking his life, a man from Westbrook plans a trip in August to his homeland, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to help mediate peace there. The Rev. Mutima Peter has held reconciliation conferences in Central Africa each year since 1997. But there has been a flare-up of hostilities in June this year, which has claimed, among many other lives, three children of Mutima’s sister. He hopes to bring clergy from warring faction to the same table to talk about peace.
The Mitchell Institute has named Anya Kushnar the 2004 Mitchell Scholar from Gorham High School. Kushnar, an immigrant from the former Soviet Republic of Kazakhstan, served as the editor of her high school newspaper. She is also a musician who participated in choir and band. She has been active in her church community, teaching Sunday school and serving as director of the children’s choir. She plans on majoring in journalism at Saint Joseph’s College.
