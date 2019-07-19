Young cancer fighter honored

On Friday, July 12, the Maine Children’s Cancer Program, the Portland Sea Dogs and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield honored Griffin Cochrane of Windham. The 5-year-old boy is making remarkable progress in his recovery from leukemia. In a tribute to Griffin’s courage and strength, he was honored at the first of four Anthem’s Heroes at Hadlock ceremonies. The highlight of the evening was Griffin’s celebratory home run lap around the bases where players gave him high-fives and the crowd cheered him on.

Time to ‘Speak Out’

The next “Speak Out” with Patrick Corey will take place at 7 p.m. on July 25. The physical location of the show is Windham Town Hall, 8 School Road. You can also access it on Channel 1303, on the web at me-windham.civicplus.com/228/WCCG-TV-7 and on Facebook. The topics will be human trafficking and the opioid crisis. Here’s your chance to speak your mind with one of your representatives and let your voice be heard.

Little Sebago of past

The Windham Historical Society’s July program will be a fascinating look at one of Windham’s lost landmarks. Learn about Little Sebago Lake’s past and its connection to Windham’s growth and progress. Society member Ray Philpot will share photos and stories of the Little Sebago and North Windham areas as they were in the past. If you’d like to learn a little history of our town and enjoy some light refreshments while doing so, be sure to stop by the Little Meetinghouse, 719 Roosevelt Trail in North Windham, at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 22. A $5 donation is always appreciated.

Summer concerts at Dundee Park

Windham Parks & Recreation’s summer concert series, Wednesday Evenings at Dundee Park, is in full swing with popular area performers. The next concert will be July 24 when Girls Just Want to Have Fun will play the best of female-fronted bands from the 1980s. The band will be in full ’80s costume and ready to ensure that everyone has a good time. Be prepared for balloons, candy, hula hoops and more. Everyone is encouraged to sing along with the band. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 8. Admission is free after 5 p.m. Concessions are also available and proceeds will benefit a local civic organization. Any seniors who may need a ride can call Parks & Rec at 892-1905 to make arrangements. Senior rides are $3 per concert.

Lab Coat Adventures

Join the Windham Public Library on Tuesdays now through Aug. 20 for Lab Coat Adventures. From 3:30 to 4:30 every Tuesday, students in grades 2-8 can put on a lab coat and take part in hands-on experiments involving anything from astronomy to zoology. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to stay and join in the fun. Some programs will be outside, weather permitting. If you have questions, call the library’s Children Room at 892-1908.

Cancer support meeting

The Windham Cancer Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 29 at the Windham Public Library. This meeting should prove to be inspirational as Jen Deraspe, founder of Nurture Through Nature, will be on hand to discuss the principles and practices of mindfulness, breath meditation and Qi Gong. Learn more about these relaxation practices that are beneficial for anyone going through a stressful situation.

Share

filed under: