FALMOUTH — The town is asking residents to take part in a survey about the most effective ways to communicate with them, provide timely and relevant information, and gather feedback and opinions.

The survey can be found online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FalmouthCommunicationSurvey. Hard copies can also be downloaded from the town website, falmouthme.org.

Completed hard copies may be returned in person to Town Hall or mailed to: Town of Falmouth, 271 Falmouth Road, Falmouth, Maine 04105.

