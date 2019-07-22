FREEPORT — Nomination papers for candidates in the Nov. 5 municipal election will be available July 29 at the town clerk’s office.

Town Council seats on the ballot are held by Councilor-at-Large John Egan and District 1 Councilor Scott Gleeson. For councilor at large, 100 valid signatures are needed; 50 signatures are required for the District 1 seat. Both offices are for three-year terms.

Incumbents on the Regional School Unit 5 Board of Directors are Maura Pillsbury, who has served since last November, when she was elected to fill a one-year vacancy created by Sarah Woodard’s resignation, and Valy Steverlynck.

A third open seat on the School Board was created when John Morang resigned, effective June 30. The Town Council was scheduled to appoint an interim replacement on Tuesday night; the candidate elected to the position in November will serve the two years remaining in Morang’s term.

All School Board nominees must submit 100 signatures.

Two positions on the Sewer District Board of Trustees are held by Earl Rowe Jr. and Thomas Hudak. Candidates must gather 25 signatures.

A position on the Water District Board of Trustees was left vacant when Charyl Haversat-Matheson moved to Cushing before her three-year term expired, according to Town Clerk Christine Wolfe. Candidates must submit 25 signatures.

Nomination papers must be returned to the town clerk’s office by 6 p.m. Sept. 11. Questions can be directed to Wolfe at [email protected]

