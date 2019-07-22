SAN ANTONIO — Tim Duncan is back with the San Antonio Spurs, this time as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich.

Duncan, the Spurs’ all-time leader in points, rebounds and blocked shots – and the only player to be on all five of San Antonio’s NBA championship teams – officially returned to the franchise Monday. The Spurs, per their usual style, made the announcement in a very understated way, not even putting Duncan’s name in the headline of the news release.

“It is only fitting that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” Popovich said in the release.

The entirety of the Spurs’ description of Duncan in the release was this: “Duncan, a 1997 Wake Forest graduate, played 19 seasons with the Spurs before retiring in the summer of 2016.” No mention of his rings, his 15 All-Star selections, his three NBA finals MVP awards, his two NBA MVP awards or anything else.

Duncan retired from playing three years ago but has worked at times with San Antonio’s post players.

WIZARDS: General Manager Tommy Sheppard is losing his interim tag as part of an organizational restructuring that includes a hire from outside the NBA.

Sheppard, a 25-year veteran of the NBA, had been serving as the Wizards’ interim GM after the team president Ernie Grunfeld was fired late in the regular season, overseeing the team’s draft and free agency.

Another hire is 43-year-old Sashi Brown, executive vice president of football operations for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns for about two years before being fired in December 2017. Brown, who has a law degree from Harvard and also worked for the Jacksonville Jaguars, will serve as chief planning and operations officer.

LAKERS: Los Angeles was awarded the rights to Kostas Antetokounmpo – the brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee – on a waiver claim.

Kostas Antetokounmpo played in two games last season for Dallas. The Mavericks acquired him in a draft-night trade last summer after Philadelphia chose him with the 60th and final pick. The 6-foot-10 forward played 40 games for the Mavs’ G League affiliate last year, when he averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

The Mavericks waived him Friday.

