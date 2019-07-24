GORHAM – A Metro bus operated by the Greater Portland Transit District became stuck after making a wrong turn July 24, blocking part of Brackett Road between McLellan Road and Saco Street.

“The driver missed his turn and tried to correct the error by turning around in another location nearby, causing traffic issues. We apologize that this happened,” said Denise Beck, Metro spokeswoman.

A dispatcher at Cumberland County Regional Dispatch Center said at 8:45 a.m. that the road was not closed and police and fire rescue personnel were at the scene.

“Tires are stuck in a culvert,” a dispatcher said.

Gorham Town Councilor James Hager, who was at the scene, said the rear tires were off the pavement and “the frame of the bus was resting on the asphalt.” Hager said there didn’t appear to be any injuries.

Hager said the bus driver was directing traffic when he took the photo and a passenger was standing in the backdoor of the bus.

