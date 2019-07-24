STANDISH — The Maine Department of Transportation will hold a formal public hearing about the replacement of Watchic Bridge at Wednesday, July 30 at 6 p.m.
Watchic Bridge carries Route 113 over Page Brook. Maine DOT will present information about the project, listen to concerns and answer questions.
The meeting will take place at Town Hall, 175 Northeast Road/Route 135, in Council Chambers.
