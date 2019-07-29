St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Brooklyn Grace Holmquist, born July 12 to Sarah and Trevor Holmquist of Lewiston. Grandparents are Sarah and Bill Holmquist of New Gloucester and Sandy and Jerry Holloman of St. Augustine, Florida. Great-grandparents are Wayne and Anita Holmquist of Raymond, Rachelle Blais of Auburn, Roland and Jean Morin of Cape Elizabeth and Dorothy Holloman of Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Mid Coast Hospital

Frederick Leo Lampron, born July 8 to Marcel Leo Lampron and Deborah Helen (Tomer) Lampron of Brunswick. Grandparents are Helen and Arthur Tomer of Topsham and Yolande Lampron of Lewiston.

Gunnar Lee Perritt, born July 9 to Thomas Lee and Deirdre Danielle (Booton) Perritt of Gardiner. Grandparents are Jack and Pattie Booton of Delano, Florida, Sharon and Roger Coolen of Unity and Melinda and Ronnie Harper of Gardner, North Carolina. Great-grandparents are Josephine and Donald Nickerson of Monroe.

Luca Garrett Vermillion, born July 15 to Gunnar Joseph Vermillion and Ashley Bernette Hall of Richmond. Grandparents are Keith and Charlene Hall of Richmond, Shelley Vermillion of Augusta and John Vermillion of Tallahassee, Florida.

Ella Kathyrn Rice, born July 16 to Matthew Robert Rice and Katelin McEvoy Rice of Boothbay Harbor. Grandparents are George McEvoy of Boothbay Harbor, Laurie McEvoy of Venice, Florida, and Southport and Dennis Rice of East Boothbay.

Reuben Philip Newcomer, born July 17 to Philip Andrew and Kara Llane (Metzler) Newcomer of Litchfield.

