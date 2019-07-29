Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot will be at Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery on Aug. 9. Photo courtesy of the artist

ON SALE NOW
Livingston Taylor, Aug. 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Johnny A, Aug. 2. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Rebelution, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $35. waterfrontconcerts.com
Shawn James, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $35. waterfrontconcerts.com
Martin Sexton, Aug. 2. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, $25 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Chris Webby, Aug. 2. Aura, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com
Kurt Vile and the Violators, Aug. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Scott Stapp of Creed, Aug. 3. Aura, Portland, $19.50 to $25.50 in advance, $23 to $29 day of show. auramaine.com
Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 4. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $30. waterfrontconcerts.com
Interpol, Aug 4. State Theatre, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Lori McKenna, Aug 4. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $30 general admission seated, $45 preferred seating advance. portcitymusichall.com
Real Estate, Aug. 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Ramblin’ Jack Elliot, Aug. 6. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Luke Bryan, Aug. 8. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $30 to $99.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Bobcat Goldthwait, Aug. 8. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
The The Band Band, Aug. 9. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Hiss Golden Messenger, Aug 9 and 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20 in advance, $22 day of show, $32 two-night pass. onelongfellowsquare.com
Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot, Aug. 9. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, Union, $68. savageoakes.com
Iliza Shlesinger, Aug. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Langhorne Slim and The Lost At Last Band, Aug. 9. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Galactic, Aug. 9. Aura, Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. auramaine.com
Guster On The Ocean Weekend, Aug. 9 to 11. Portland, $46 to $59. 10 a.m. Friday. statetheatreportland.com
The Weight Band, Aug. 9. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $28 in advance, $32 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
The Weight Band, Aug. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Well-Strung, Aug. 10. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65 to $75. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Trevor Noah, Aug. 10. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $35 to $95. waterfrontconcerts.com
Alice Cooper and Halestorm, Aug. 10. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $29.50 to $350. waterfrontconcerts.com
John Fogerty, Aug. 11. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $25 to $199. waterfrontconcerts.com
Katie Matzell, Aug. 12. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20, $25. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Mipso, Aug. 12. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Off With Their Heads, Aug. 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $14 in advance, $17 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway, Aug. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $80 to $90. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Ronnie Baker Brooks, Aug. 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $40. portcitymusichall.com
Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White, Aug. 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
Paula Cole, Aug. 16. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
KC and the Sunshine Band, Aug. 17. Aura, Portland, $59.50 to $83. auramaine.com
The Subdudes, Aug. 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
The Alarm with Modern English and Gene Loves Jezebel, Aug. 20. Aura, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. auramaine.com
Rob Thomas, Aug. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $125. statetheatreportland.com
Brantley Gilbert, Aug. 22. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.75 to $59.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
SoDown, Aug. 22. Port City Music Hall, Portland $10 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
The Texas Tenors, Aug. 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $60 to $70. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Lula Wiles, Aug. 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Red Baraat, Aug. 24. Strand, Rockland, $24 in advance, $28 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
Surfer Blood, Aug. 25. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $10 in advance, $13 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Michelle Currie and Friends, Aug. 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20, $25. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Breaking Benjamin, Aug. 28. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Aug. 29. Waterville Opera House, $42 to $53. operahouse.org
Scarab – The Journey Experience, Aug. 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Rick Springfield, Aug. 30. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, Union, $75. savageoakes.com
Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50 in advance, $55 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Flogging Molly and Social Distortion, Aug. 30. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $49. waterfrontconcerts.com
Knots & Crosses, Aug. 30 and 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $55. stonemountainartscenter.com
Ghostland featuring The Ghost of Paul Revere, Aug. 31. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Aug. 31. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $49.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Roger McGuinn, Aug. 31. Camden Opera House, $30. camdenoperahouse.com
Alabama with the Charlie Daniels Band, Sept. 1. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $25 to $250. waterfrontconcerts.com
Shel, Sept. 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Eoto, Sept. 5. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com
Rustic Overtones, Sept. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Subhumans (UK), Sept. 8 Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Sebastian Bach, Sept. 10. Aura, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. auramaine.com
Jon Stickley Trio, Sept. 10. Portland House of Music, Portland, $8 in advance, $12 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Boris, Sept. 12. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Gov’t Mule, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 in advance, $42 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Bob Seger Tribute – Live Bullet, Sept. 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Holly Bowling, Sept. 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., Sept. 14. Aura, Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. auramaine.com
Steve Martin and Martin Short, Sept. 14. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor $49.75 to $95.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Julian Lage Trio, Sept. 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $21 in advance, $26 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Lucinda Williams and Buick 6, Sept. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Cheap Trick, Sept. 17. Aura, Portland, $65 in advance, $68 day of show. auramaine.com
Shakey Graves and Dr. Dog, Sept. 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music (abridged), Sept. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Josh Ritter with Amanda Shires, Sept. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Com Truise, Sept. 20. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
One Night In Memphis, Sept. 21. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $60 to $70. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
The Feelies, Sept. 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Nahko and Medicine for the People, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Bill Frisell, Sept. 22 (two shows). Blue, Portland, $35. portcityblue.com
Bad Suns, Sept. 22. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Built to Spill, Sept. 23. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $28 in advance, $33 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Collective Soul, Sept. 25. Aura, Portland, $55 in advance, $58 day of show. auramaine.com
Illenium: The Ascend Tour, Sept. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Candlebox, Sept. 27. Aura, Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. auramaine.com
Nick Kroll, Sept. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $29. statetheatreportland.com
Piano Men, Sept. 28. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Guided By Voices, Sept. 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show, $50 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Smooth Hound Slim, Sept. 28. Portland House of Music, Portland, $125 in advance, $15 day of show. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Bianca Del Rio, Sept. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Strung Out, Oct. 1. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Iris DeMent, Oct. 3. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com
Adam Ezra Group, Oct. 4. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Lyrics Born and Con Brio, Oct. 4 Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Iris DeMent, Oct. 4. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
Studio Two – The Beatles Before America, Oct. 5. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25 to $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
The Jeremiahs, Oct. 6. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Deep Purple, Oct. 6. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $59.75 to $159.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Jimmy Vaughan, Oct. 6. Aura, Portland, $25 to $50. auramaine.com
Vince Gill, Oct. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49.75 to $175. waterfrontconcerts.com
Incubus, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $66 general admission, $146 lower balcony reserved. statetheatreportland.com
Kittel & Co., Oct. 10. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $45. portcitymusichall.com
Noah Gunderson, Oct. 11. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Juston McKinney, Oct. 11. Aura, Portland, $15 to $30. auramaine.com
Peter Mulvey and Catie Curtis, Oct. 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $29.50 to $49.50. stonemountainartscenter.com
Ripe, Oct. 12. Aura, Portland, $16 in advance, $18 day of show. auramaine.com
Cowboy Junkies, Oct. 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65 to $75. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Indigo Girls, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $70 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Melvin Seals and JGB featuring John Kadlecik, Oct. 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $45 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com
Marco Benevento, Oct. 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Ryan Hamilton, Oct. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Alice Phoebe Low, Oct. 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Adonis Puentes and The Voice of Cuba Orchestra, Oct. 18. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
Thievery Corporation, Oct. 18. Aura, Portland, $39.50 to $53. auramaine.com
Marika Hackman, Oct. 19. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
The California Honeydrops, Oct. 19. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com
Pink Martini, Oct. 20. Aura, Portland, $35 to $65. auramaine.com
Steel Panthers, Oct. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $29 in advance, $32 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Little Feat, Oct. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $85. statetheatreportland.com
Songhoy Blues, Oct. 26. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $45. portcitymusichall.com.com
Puddles Pity Party, Oct. 27. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $40 to $115. portcitymusichall.com
Jesse Cook, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com
Yoke Lore, Oct. 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com.com
Blue October, Oct. 29. Aura, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. auramaine.com
X Ambassadors, Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Jenny Lewis, Nov. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, Nov. 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $24. stonemountainartscenter.com
Coco Montoya, Nov. 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $40. portcitymusichall.com
Home Free, Nov. 7. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, Westbrook, $24. stonemountainartscenter.com
Big Wild, Nov. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
North Mississippi Allstars, Nov. 8. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
The Motet, Nov. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Slothrust, Nov. 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $16 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Nov. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $32 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Carbon Leaf, Nov. 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Childsplay with singer Karan Casey, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $30, $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
The Movement, Nov. 17. Portland House of Music, Portland, $15 in advance, $17 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Mandolin Orange, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Mr. Speed and Shot of Poison, Nov. 23. Aura, Portland, $15 to $23. auramaine.com
Adam Ezra Group, Nov. 29 and 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Stephen Kellogg, Nov. 30. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com
Cracker, Dec. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $45. portcitymusichall.com
Bela Fleck and The Flecktones, Dec. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
David Sedaris, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $56.50. statetheatreportland.com
Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Dec. 28. Aura, Portland, $15 to $33. auramaine.com
Dirty Deeds: AC/DC Experience, Feb. 1. Aura, Portland, $15 in advance, $19 day of show. auramaine.com

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Things To Do
Related Stories
Latest Articles