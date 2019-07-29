ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND

Fund announces journalism scholarship awards

The Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship Fund of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $283,000 in scholarships to 11 students, all graduates of Maine high schools. Students receive financial support for graduate and undergraduate studies at schools across the United States.

Recipients include Abram Buehner of Newcastle, Lucy Jakub of Blue Hill, Jacob Lamontagne of Saco, Emma Ranzetta of Scarborough, and Ethan Snow of Brooksville. Lamontagne also received the first-ever award from the Agnes Freyer Gibbs Scholarship Fund, which provides renewable scholarship assistance to a graduating Maine senior who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, new media, or English, with the intent to become a journalist.

Renewing Gannett scholars are Lucas Firestone of Ellsworth, Jill Baker of Freeport, Jade Hazzard of Camden, Gregory Levinsky of Portland, Joergen Ostensen of Hope, Keirsten Robinson of Lincoln and Kristen Waite of Turner.

Students were selected for the scholarships based on demonstrated interest in journalism, excellence in academics, and financial need.

Applications for the 2020 Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship will be available in January. Information and a link to the online application can be found at mainecf.org.

CAPE ELIZABETH

Event raises nearly $9,000 for therapeutic riding programs

The recently held 16th annual Barn to Beach Ride-a-Thon has raised nearly $9,000 to benefit programming at the Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center.

Jeanette and Mark Hagen of Breakwater Farm in Cape Elizabeth hosted the event, that began with a trail ride, moved onto the beach for a dip, and finished with lunch of gourmet salads for riders and hay, apples and carrots for the horses.

Since its inception in 2003, the event has raised almost $178,000 in support of equine-assisted activities and therapies for people with disabilities at Riding to the Top.

KENNEBUNK

Reserve your spot at museum’s Steampunk Fair High Tea

Reservations are being accepted for a Steampunk Fair High Tea, to be served at 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Brick Store Museum at 117 Main St. The event is being held in conjunction with the Fifth Annual Southern Maine Steampunk Fair, to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that same day.

Hosted by the Guild of Extraordinary Gentlewomen, this special service will host seating for 40 guests to enjoy High Tea while learning about Steampunk fashion and culture. Guests are invited to wear period clothing, but it is not required. The menu will include assorted teas, caprese skewers, cucumber sandwiches, chicken salad sandwiches, cucumber avocado gazpacho, scones with jellies, and more.

Tickets are $30 and must be reserved in advance by calling the museum at 985-4802 or go to brickstoremuseum.org. All proceeds from the event go to the museum’s year-round operations.

SOUTH PORTLAND & CAPE ELIZABETH

Rotary club elects Cape man president

The South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club has elected David Lourie of Cape Elizabeth as its president for 2019-20.

Lourie will preside over a very active Rotary club that, in the previous year, raised and spent more than $ 70,000 on a wide variety of charitable organizations and activities.

Also elected were Michael Geneseo, president-elect; Nicole Albert, treasurer; Kathy Cotter, secretary; Dave McKenna, community service director; Chuck Redman, international service director; Matt McAleney, youth service director; Bev Altenburg, club administration director; Laurenz Schmidt, membership director; and Fran Bagdasarian, past president.

ALFRED

Agency receives grant to improve food access, affordability

The York County Shelter Programs recently received a $5,000 grant from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and Acadia Benefits Inc. to increase access to and affordability of healthy, nutritious food for low-income families. YCSP has a longstanding commitment to helping Mainers address issues that may have led to homelessness.

SEBAGO

Crafters sought for church’s Christmas sale

The North Sebago United Methodist Church is seeking crafters to participate in its planned Nov. 9 Christmas Craft and Bake Sale, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on Sebago Road, Route 114.

To register or for more details, call Mabel at 787-2530.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Library yard sale offers 10 table spaces for vendors

Friends of the Libby Library is seeking vendors for a limited amount of spaces to be featured at its upcoming Book Sale & Yard Sale, planned from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17 at the library, 27 Staples St.

This year, for the first time, the Friends will make 10 prime table spaces available for vendors along the library lawn on Staples Street at $25 per 10-foot space.

Those vendors may offer their own yard sale or craft items. Only 10 tables spaces will be allowed and are available on a first come/first serve basis.

For more information – or to reserve a table space – please call 508-561-0616 and leave a message, or email [email protected] using ‘FOLL’ in the subject line.

All funds raised at this event will benefit the Libby Library.

WESTBROOK

My Place Teen Center receives $10,000 Wells Fargo grant

For the second year, Wells Fargo has awarded a $10,000 grant to the My Place Teen Center to fund year-round programming.

The teen center exists to provide a safe haven for youth ages 10-18, helping to sustain them with comfort, meals, resources, and hope.

The cost to provide a teen with a hot meal, a safe, warm, caring space, and a variety of enrichment programs is $960. Each teen has free access to 1,250 hours of specialized programming and 250 hot, well-balanced meals per year.

The grant also will be used to provide academic assistance through tutoring, study skills, a learning technology lab, and science, technology, English, the arts, and math programs. Trauma-informed staff offer instruction in character development, leadership development, life skills, job skills, and financial literacy.

PORTLAND

Surveys underway to aid planning for transportation

Greater Portland Council Of Governments and Portland Area Comprehensive Transportation System are conducting two surveys that will help the region focus its transportation investments. Residents are urged to provide feedback so the surveys reflect the values and needs of the community.

The Transit Tomorrow survey will inform a shared vision for the network of buses, trains and ferries and create an investment plan for how to improve and expand this network over the next 30 years

Results of the other survey, the PACTS Priorities survey, will help governing bodies set regional priorities.

Residents can respond to the surveys at pacts-priorities.metroquest.com and at pactsplan.org/long-range-transportation-planning/transit-tomorrow/

Classroom volunteers sought for Foster Grandparent Program

The Opportunity Alliance is seeking community members to share their skills and experiences to support the youngest generation as classroom volunteers in the Foster Grandparent Program. Classroom grandparents will serve as role models, mentors, and friends to children in schools and child development centers, to support school readiness and academic achievement.

Openings are available for adults ages 55 and older, living in Cumberland, York and Oxford counties, who are willing to commit to a regular schedule during the school year and are interested in helping children thrive.

Volunteers who meet generous income guidelines will receive a stipend of approximately $200 each month, travel reimbursement, meals, and ongoing training.

To learn more about volunteering and the next training program, call the Foster Grandparent Program at 773-0202 or toll-free at 1-800-698-4959.

Six Maine programs win AARP Community Challenge grants

The AARP has awarded 2019 AARP Community Challenge grants, totaling nearly $1.6 million, to fund 159 “quick action” projects across the country, including six Maine-based programs.

The projects were selected from nearly 1,700 applications submitted from nonprofits and government entities seeking assistance to help their communities make immediate improvements and jumpstart long-term progress to support residents of all ages. Each of the projects must be completed by Nov. 4.

Maine grantee recipients include include the Mount Vernon Community Partnership Corporation and the Healthy Peninsula at Blue Hill, for projects that help older people to remain independent and at home longer; Aging Well in Waldo County, to create and enhance two community libraries by making repairs and increasing accessibility; Portland Trails, to upgrade a rustic trail in an urban greenspace that is accessible to wheelchairs and people of all abilities; city of Presque Isle for improvements to the Bike & Walking Trail; and Old Orchard Beach Community Friendly Connection to revitalize and re-energize an entire block by creating a neighborhood collaborative effort to clean up, restore and refresh Atlantic Courts Park and the Washington Avenue district.

The full list of grantees can be found at aarp.org/communitychallenge.

