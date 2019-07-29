First Friday Fire Spinning

8 p.m. Friday. Post Office Park, 167 Middle St., Portland, free. On Facebook.

Maine Fire Dancing Collective wants to literally heat up your First Friday experience. Swing by Post Office Park in Portland and behold the jaw-dropping street performance of fire spinning. It’s as exciting as it sounds, and the collective will do its thing with live accompaniment from the drumming group Liquid Fire. It’s gonna be lit.

North Woods Throw Down Charity Softball Game

6 p.m. Saturday. Hadlock Field, Portland, $9 in advance, $10 day of game; kids $5 in advance, $6 day of game. porttix.com

Here’s a chance to watch a terrific softball game while helping a couple of worthy causes. The Maine Game Wardens will play New Hampshire Conservation Officers in a charity game at Hadlock Field. Half of the proceeds will benefit Make a Wish Foundations in both states with the rest going to International Wildlife Crimestoppers, Inc. and Operation Game Thief. Family-friendly interactive activities will happen all day, and although it’s a softball game, Slugger, the Portland Sea Dogs’ mascot, has promised to be there. “North Woods Law” is the Animal Planet reality TV series about game wardens in Maine and New Hampshire, and you’ll see familiar faces out on the diamond.

K-Pop Dance Party

9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $5 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Korean pop music, better known as K-Pop, is a gigantic global genre with acts like BTS, Blackpink and Psy, which gave the world the 2012 mega-hit “Gangham Style.” DJ Jon from WHTP in Portland is a big fan of the genre and hosts the bi-weekly dance parties. Head to Portland House of Music where you can win prizes, play trivia and dance the night away to all sorts of K-Pop tunes. You also can knock back some Soju – a distilled Korean beverage.

