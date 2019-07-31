Bath
Mon. 8/5 3 p.m. Bath Municipal Facilities Committee CH
Wed. 8/7 6 p.m. City Council CH
Brunswick
Mon. 8/5 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 8/6 4 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee TH
Tues. 8/6 4 p.m. Personnel Board Interviews BPD
Wed. 8/7 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 8/7 4 p.m. Personnel Board Interviews BPD
Wed. 8/7 6 p.m. Immigration Task Force TH
Wed. 8/7 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee TH
Thur. 8/8 7:15 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee TH
Harpswell
Mon. 8/5 5 p.m. Mitchell Field TO
Wed. 8/7 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee TO
Topsham
Tues. 8/6 7 p.m. History Committee CR
Tues. 8/6 7 p.m. Planning Board MR
