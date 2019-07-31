Bath

Mon.  8/5  3 p.m.  Bath Municipal Facilities Committee  CH

Wed.  8/7  6 p.m.  City Council  CH

Brunswick

Mon.  8/5  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Tues.  8/6  4 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee  TH

Tues.  8/6  4 p.m.  Personnel Board Interviews  BPD

Wed.  8/7  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  8/7  4 p.m.  Personnel Board Interviews  BPD

Wed.  8/7  6 p.m.  Immigration Task Force  TH

Wed.  8/7  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee  TH

Thur.  8/8  7:15 p.m.  Recycling & Sustainability Committee  TH

Harpswell

Mon.  8/5  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field  TO

Wed.  8/7  10 a.m.  Bandstand  Committee  TO

Topsham

Tues.  8/6  7 p.m.  History Committee  CR

Tues.  8/6  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MR

