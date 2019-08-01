The Westbrook American reported on July 29, 1959, that Glen Washburn, 11, of Gorham was entering his 7-week old Shetland Pony in the Gorham Kiwanis Horse Show.
Mr. and Mrs. Emerson Elwell of Stroudwater Street in Westbrook were vacationing at Thomas Pond.
