The Westbrook American reported on July 29, 1959, that Glen Washburn, 11, of Gorham was entering his 7-week old Shetland Pony in the Gorham Kiwanis Horse Show.

Mr. and Mrs. Emerson Elwell of Stroudwater Street in Westbrook were vacationing at Thomas Pond.

