AUBURN — A judge ordered a 21-year-old local man be held without bail at his initial court appearance Friday on a murder charge in connection to the fatal shooting of another man last weekend at the Walmart parking lot.

Police said Gage Dalphonse of 47 Crest Ave. shot Jean Fournier, 41, of Turner. Witnesses said Fournier was shot twice in the back after the two argued.

A judge ordered Dalphonse held without bail pending a probable cause and bail hearing.

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon and has been held at Androscoggin County Jail. He had been released after questioning last weekend.

Police said Dalphonse shot Fournier on Saturday at the local Walmart after they saw each other in the local Walmart parking lot. He was taken to a Lewiston hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A medical examiner determined that Fournier died from gunshot wounds by homicide, police said.

Witnesses reported the two men argued in the parking lot and when Fournier turned to walk away, he was shot at least twice in the back. One witness reported that chance encounter escalated when Dalphonse insulted a woman who was with Fournier’s group at the store, and Fournier then came to her defense, asking Dalphonse to apologize.

That witness, who said she was Fournier’s girlfriend, told a reporter that she and Dalphonse had worked together and that he had threatened her in the past.

Police said Fournier was unarmed when he was shot.

According to a police affidavit, which had been impounded until after Friday’s appearance, Dalphonse told police he drove into the Walmart parking lot with a friend, Dafghan Zitsch, to look for Zitsch’s car, which was parked somewhere in the lot.

Dalphonse said he was driving through one of the travel lanes in the lot when he “observed as many as 20 people crowding the lane,” including Tara Nguyen, who he had worked with at Clover Manor Health Care in Auburn, and that “she didn’t like him.”

According to the affidavit, “Tara told him he was a little bitch,” and Dalphonse told police he “wasn’t going to do this and continued to drive down the lane.”

Dalphonse could hear people “continue to talk shit about him,” according to police. Dalphonse said he was mad and “would ordinarily have done something about it, but said he had a gun in his possession and didn’t think anyone was following him.”

Then, Dalphonse told police, “a black man then walked beside his car and told Gage he needed to stop and go back and talk to the guy (Fournier). Gage said he told the man to have a good day and continued down the travel lane,” looking for his friend’s car.

Several rows down the lane, as he was parking his car, he saw Nguyen parking face-in. Dalphonse and his friend stayed inside the car, according to the affidavit, when Fournier approached.

Gage’s window was down, and Dalphonse said the black man who spoke to him earlier was also standing there.

Then, according to police, Fournier asked Dalphonse what his problem was, and Dalphonse replied there was no problem. Dalphonse told police Fournier told him to “get the f*** out of the car and apologize” to the woman he had insulted. Dalphonse told Fournier he had some history with Nguyen, and while he apologized to Fournier, he was not going to apologize to Nguyen.

Dalphonse told police he apologized to Fournier three times, telling him he didn’t want any problems, according to the affidavit, and Dalphonse said Fournier said “I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

Dalphonse pulled the handbrake to leave the parking space, he said, when Fournier punched Dalphonse on the left side of his lip, he told police. Dalphonse was parked face-in and wanted to leave, but his eye had swollen and he couldn’t see. Dalphonse told police “his head went heavy to his right side and felt like a spring let go inside his head.”

According to the affidavit, Dalphonse told police Fournier started to reach into the car so Dalphonse reached for his handgun, which he carried in a holster at the front of his pants.

“Gage said he grabbed his gun with his right hand and shot 2 rounds out the driver’s window toward” Fournier.

During the interview in the Walmart parking lot, Dalphonse also told police he did not look where he was shooting and didn’t see Fournier when he fired two rounds. “Gage said he couldn’t even move his head. Gage said it was over in a split-second,” according to the affidavit.

Dalphonse told police he fired a Glock 19 Gen 4, and thought — after he fired — that he’d shot Fournier in the face. According to the affidavit, Dalphonse said “people were screaming and when he looked he saw the large man lying in blood near the rear” of his car, and “took his shirt off and help pack his wounds.”

Dalphonse said he shot Fournier twice, once in the back and once in his shoulder blade area, according to the affidavit.

According to court records, the Medical Examiner’s Office determined Fournier died of two gunshot sounds, both entering his back. One ruptured his heart and the other lodged in his spine.

Dalphonse told police he had been target shooting at Top Gun of Maine in Poland with his friend, Defghan, earlier in the day. He had used ball ammunition to target shoot, but reloaded the gun at a convenience store with hollow-point ammunition. He had 15 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, he told police.

In addition to the Dalphonse interview at Walmart Saturday, police interviewed witnesses, including Keelin White of Portland, a friend of Fournier’s.

Keelin told police he was in the lot when he heard yelling, and saw Fournier walking toward Dalphonse’s car, cutting across a row of cars to get there. Keelin heard someone say “go get him,” so Keelin started walking toward Fournier and the car, which had parked.

Keelin asked Fournier what he was doing, and Fournier said he intended to talk to the driver. Keelin heard Fournier ask Dalphonse , “Yo, why did you call my girl a whore?”

Keelin described Dalphonse as a “skinny kid,” who replied “My bad, I apologize.”

Keelin also heard Fournier tell the driver to apologize to Nguyen, and then Fournier told Keelin to “run, he’s got a gun.”

Keelin ran away immediately, and told police he never saw Fournier punch or touch anyone inside the car prior to the shooting.

According to the affidavit, Nguyen told police she hadn’t asked Fournier to get an apology and yelled at Keelin to “go get” Fournier as he was approaching Dalphonse’s car.

She told police she watched Fournier while he stood at Dalphonse’s window, and “could see him calmly talking to Gage, and then she heard Jean yell to Keelin ‘gun,run’.”

Nguyen told police she could see Fournier bleeding and wanted to go to him, but “Gage was standing over Jean with the gun in his hand and Tara was unsure what he would do, if he was going to shoot Jean again or possibly shoot her.”

She also saw Dalphonse take off his shirt to try to put pressure on Fournier’s wounds before walking away. Then, she approached and used her sundress to apply pressure to the wounds.

Dalphonse’s criminal history includes charges of assault and reckless conduct, both filed in the summer of 2018. The assault charge was dismissed after Dalphonse pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor reckless conduct charge. He was found guilty of that charge in February and ordered to pay a $300 fine.

Dalphone has hired defense attorney Leonard Sharon to represent him.

This story will be updated.

