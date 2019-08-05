PORTLAND – Spurwink has received a grant of nearly $42,600 from United Way of Greater Portland to help launch a program to address the need for opioid use disorder treatment in Cumberland County.

The money will fund the Medication Assisted Treatment program at Spurwink Adult Behavioral Health, which serves adults with co-occurring serious mental illness and opioid substance use disorder. The new program is expected to help treat 50 clients in its first year.

Spurwink will work with several referral partners, including Oxford Street Shelter, Greater Portland Health, and Preble Street, and take referrals via 871-1200.

The program is also supported by a nearly $52,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded by the city.

