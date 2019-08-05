PORTLAND — A month and a half after appointing Kristen Dow health and human services director, the city has filled another key vacancy in the department.

Aaron Geyer, who had been serving as interim social services director for the last few months, officially became social services administrator July 31. Geyer has worked for the Social Services Division for 13 years in several capacities, including program manager, where he ran the general assistance, representative payee, HIRE and workfare programs.

Geyer will oversee a budget of $13 million and a staff of 90. He replaces David MacLean.

