PORTLAND — Representatives from the city, the Portland Area Comprehensive Transportstion System and the Maine Department of Transportation next week will get feedback on alternative transportation operations and infrastructure concepts for Commercial Street.

The meeting will be held Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rines Auditorium in the Portland Public Library. The event will be preceded by an open house at 6 p.m., when members of the public can review information.

For more information, visit www.portlandmaine.gov/2081/ 15594/Transportation-Master- Plan.

Three concepts will be presented at the meeting, all aimed at addressing issues brought up at an earlier public outreach session. According to the city, the goals of the process include “improving motorist travel time and reliability; enhancing marine operations and access to piers/wharves; and improving multimodal access (bus, bicycle and pedestrian) along Commercial Street.”