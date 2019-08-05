PORTLAND — Frost Street will be closed between Aug. 13 and Aug. 15 so Pan Am Railways can work on its railroad tracks.
According to the city, local residents will be able to access the area from Capisic Street, but all other traffic will be detoured.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
New England
Second lawsuit filed in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire
-
American Journal
We Love to Eat
-
Nation & World
Newspaper chain GateHouse buying Gannett, USA Today owner
-
Portland Forecaster
Public input sought on improvements to Portland outdoor pool
-
Nation & World
Are video games or mental illness causing America’s mass shootings? Research says no