Blueberry jamboree and bake sale – Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), Gorham. Items for sale include Rada knives and blueberries; features include a picnic lunch, yard games and live music under a tent. Rain date Sunday, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Community yard sale – Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m.to 3 p.m., First Congregational Church of Buxton (Tory Hill). The event coincides with Dorcas Fest and Buxton Community Day, which includes a parade.

