Fresh Air student welcomed

Grace Chen, a Fresh Air Fund visitor from New York, recently spent a week’s vacation with Gorham’s Meachem family.

“We had four children travel to our area from New York. One stayed with a family in Windham, one with a family in Buxton, and two with families in Gorham,” Cristy Meachem, local Fresh Air Fund coordinator, said.

The Fresh Air Fund provides vacations in the country for children who dwell in the city; the local families met their guests at Bonny Eagle Middle School.

New hires at Buxton PD

Police Chief Troy Cline last week in a Facebook posting announced officers have been hired to replace Officer Keith Waltz, who resigned, and Cpl. Frank Pulsoni, who recently retired. Both officers started on July 22.

Eric Sanborn, a native of Standish and graduate of Bonny Eagle High School, is a retired master sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps who served 24 years, Cline said.

Cline said Sanborn more recently worked as a civilian government employee for the Department of the Navy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He also worked ski patrol for Camelback Mountain in Pennsylvania. Sanborn is married and has three daughters.

The other new officer is Christopher Gray, also a Standish native and graduate of Bonny Eagle High School.

Cline said Gray is a 15-year law enforcement veteran and worked for the Old Orchard Beach Police Department for 13 years. The other two years he worked with federal law enforcement in New Hampshire.

Gray comes to Buxton with a vast amount of experience as a motorcycle officer, K-9 handler, SWAT team member and corporal, Cline said.

