As a rising senior at Deering High School, I am highly offended by the Aug. 3 article about Deering’s enrollment. This article was heavily biased against the school, and I seek to defend Deering’s reputation.

This article portrayed Deering as a school that feels unsafe because of incidents that happened during the 2018-19 school year. I can say with the ultimate confidence that myself and others have never felt anything less than comfortable inside of Deering High School, as its close-knit environment feels extremely safe.

If the author of this article (Staff Writer Rachel Ohm) had asked current students and faculty at Deering whether or not they felt unsafe, they would have answered honestly. Instead, she interviewed a student from Portland High School. I cannot understand why there was absolutely no representation from the Deering student body.

The article was almost entirely narrated from an outside perspective and horribly misrepresented the actual climate of Deering. This article’s author also cites statistics that leave out some extremely important information.

Overall, I am angry at the publication of this article. It is clearly heavily biased against Deering and casts a giant shadow over its reputation. I hope to work with the superintendent and principal to help restore the reputation of Deering High School.

Joey Lancia

Class of 2020, Deering High School

Portland

