WESTBROOK— Dennis Isherwood, a 13-year veteran of the Planning Board, happily accepted a plaque honoring his service to close out his tenure at the Aug. 6 meeting.

Before the meeting got into new business, Chairman Ed Reidman honored Isherwood, who represented Ward 2, for his years of work with the city.

“I really appreciate your work and I enjoyed being on the seat with you,” Reidman said.

Isherwood was replaced by Jason Frazier, who started working with the board at the same meeting.

Following applause, Isherwood smiled as he left the room with his wife.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: