Describing Central Maine Power’s proposal to establish a $6 million compensation fund for customers as unprecedented, the Maine Public Utilities Commission said it will take up the matter along with CMP’s request for a rate hike, which is expected to be addressed around the end of the year.

CMP has offered to put $6 million into a pool to compensate customers with disputed bills following the problematic launch of a new billing system in October 2017. In its wake, nearly 100,000 customers received erroneous bills, prompting thousands of complaints, several investigations and a pending lawsuit.

In an attempt to restore its reputation, the company submitted a proposal to regulators Wednesday as part of the PUC’s on-going investigation into problems at the utility. In addition to allocating $6 million into a customer compensation fund, CMP also wants to partner with Efficiency Maine to perform home inspections for certain customers with inexplicably high bills and has amped up its customer service division with new leadership and employees.

CMP’s proposal for the fund has to be accepted by the PUC, which regulates the utility and would administer the fund by setting up a process to determine who is eligible for compensation and for how much.

PUC Chairman Phil Bartlett said Thursday CMP’s proposal is believed to be the first time a Maine utility has offered to set up a compensation fund for customers. The only similar situation, he said, have been a few instances where the commission ordered a utility to provide credits to customers.

Bartlett also said the PUC will take up the rate hike and fund proposal after it completes its investigation of CMP’s metering, billing, customer service issues, a process that is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the year. The compensation fund would be considered as part of CMP’s request for a $46.5 million rate hike, a proposal that has encountered opposition because of CMP’s customer service problems in handling complaints about higher bills.

“Currently, the Commission anticipates deciding the metering and billing case by the end of December, and then will make a decision on CMP’s proposed rate request,” Bartlett said. “CMP’s filing yesterday will be considered, along with other data in the rate case, before the Commissions makes a final determination.”

Bartlett said the customer service investigation and rate hike “are on separate tracks” and the PUC recently decided to flip the order it had intended to decide the matters by putting the rate hike proposal after the investigation.

He said CMP’s compensation fund plan was proposed only in broad strokes in its filing this week and appears to give the PUC “broad discretion” in how to set up and administer the program.

Barry Hobbins, the state’s utilities watchdog, said he thinks the proposal for the fund is premature.

Hobbins said CMP should first acknowledge that its billing system had problems and the PUC should not connect the rate increase and the compensation fund.

CMP is “trying to dig themselves out of a deep, deep hole and unfortunately, there’s still quicksand in the hole,” Hobbins said. “They still have to accept this is an issue and a problem.”

Hobbins also said $6 million should be seen as an opening offer on the size of the compensation fund

.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: